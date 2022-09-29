Researchers detect the first definitive proof of elusive sea level fingerprints

Photo of a glacier. Credit: Kenichiro Tani



When ice caps melt, something strange and very counterintuitive happens to sea levels.

It actually works like a seesaw. In the area close to where these masses of glacial ice are melting, ocean levels are falling. But thousands of miles away they actually take off. It happens largely because of the loss of a gravitational pull to the ice sheet, causing the water to spread. The patterns have come to be known as sea level fingerprints, as each melting glacier or ice sheet has a unique impact on sea level. Elements of the concept — which is at the heart of the understanding that global sea levels are not rising uniformly — have been around for over a century, and modern sea-level science has been built around them. But there has long been a hitch in the generally accepted theory. A sea-level fingerprint has never been definitively detected by researchers.

A team of scientists, led by Harvard alumnus Sophie Coulson and Harvard geophysicist Jerry X. Mitrovica, believe they have discovered the former. The findings are detailed in a new study published Thursday in Science. The work validates nearly a century of sea-level science and helps build confidence in models that predict future sea-level rise.

“Ocean-level projections, urban and coastal planning—everything—is based on the idea of ​​fingerprints,” said Mitrovica, the Frank B. Baird Jr. Professor of Science in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. “That’s why fingerprints are so important. They allow you to estimate what the geometry of the sea-level changes will look like…so we’re now a lot more confident in how sea-level changes will evolve…not.” is correct, then we should rethink all modern sea level research.”

Sea-level fingerprints are notoriously difficult to detect because of the large fluctuations in ocean level caused by changing tides, currents and winds. What makes it such a conundrum is that researchers are trying to detect movements of the water at the millimeter level and link them to melting glaciers thousands of miles away.

Mitrovica compared the search to that for the subatomic particle, the Higgs boson.

“Almost all physicists thought the Higgs existed, but it was nevertheless a transformative feat when it was solidly detected,” Mitrovica said. “In sea-level physics, almost everyone assumed the fingerprints existed, but they had never been detected with a comparable confidence level.”

The new study uses newly released satellite data from a European marine monitoring agency that captures more than 30 years of observations near the Greenland ice sheet and much of the ocean close to central Greenland to pinpoint the seesaw in ocean levels. to lay from the fingerprint .

The satellite data caught the attention of Mitrovica and colleague David Sandwell of the Scripps Institute of Oceanography. Typically, satellite data from this region had only extended to the southern tip of Greenland, but in this new release, the data reached ten degrees higher in latitude, allowing them to see a possible hint of the seesaw caused by the fingerprint.

Mitrovica quickly turned to Coulson, a former Ph.D. student in Mitrovica’s lab and now a postdoctoral researcher at Los Alamos National Laboratory, to verify that this was really the fingerprint signal that sea-level scientists had been looking for for decades.

“She was the best person to … accurately model what the fingerprint would look like, given our understanding of how the Greenland ice sheet has lost mass, and she was able to determine whether that prediction matched the satellite observation,” Mitrovica said.

Coulson, an expert in modeling sea level changes and crustal deformations associated with ice sheet and glacier melt, was visiting family in the UK when the data sets reached her inbox. She immediately recognized the potential, she said.

Coulson quickly collected three decades of the best observations she could find about changes in ice height within the Greenland ice sheet, as well as reconstructions of changes in glacier height over the Canadian Arctic and Iceland. She combined these different data sets to make predictions of sea level change in the region from 1993 to 2019, which she then compared with the new satellite data. The fit was perfect. A one-to-one match that showed with more than 99.9% certainty that the sea-level change pattern revealed by the satellites is a fingerprint of the melting ice sheet.

“I was completely amazed, there it was — a sea-level fingerprint, proof of their existence,” Coulson said. “This was a very, very exciting moment for all of us. There are few moments in science that provide such simple, remarkable clarity about complex Earth processes.”

“This work, so remarkably led by Sophie, is one of the highlights of my career, ending all the theoretical and computational work we’ve built with a community of international colleagues,” added Mitrovica, whose group was the first. to current models and predictions of what sea level fingerprints should look like.

Scientific research usually takes years to develop the results and then get them into a paper, but here the researchers were able to act quickly. In all, the process only took a few months from when they saw the satellite data to when they turned in the piece.

That’s because most of the leg work was already done. Much of the theory, technology and methods had all been well developed and advanced since Mitrovica and his team presented their work on sea level fingerprints about 20 years ago – calculations that have become widely accepted and have been incorporated into almost all models that predict sea level rise. .

“This was high-risk, high-reward science and no one expected a discovery so quickly. We’ve benefited immensely from the groups that have supported us, especially the Star-Friedman Challenge,” Mitrovica said.

Now that the first sea-level fingerprint has been detected, the question with the biggest global implications is where this all leads.

“More detections will come,” Mitrovica said. “Soon the full power of fingerprint physics will be available to project sea level changes into the next decade, the next century and beyond.”

More information:

Sophie Coulson, A fingerprint detection of the Greenland ice sheet melting, Science (2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.abo0926

