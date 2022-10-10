Researchers demonstrate human cognitive system designed to enable moral tradeoff decisions

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Moral dilemmas—weighing one right action against another—are a pervasive feature of 21st century life. But inevitable as they are, they are not unique to our modern age. The challenge of meeting conflicting needs played as prominent a role in the lives of our human ancestors as it does for us today.

Many psychologists and social scientists argue that natural selection has shaped cognitive systems in the human brain for regulating social interactions. But how do we arrive at the right judgments, choices and actions when we are faced with a moral dilemma – a situation that activates conflicting intuitions about right and wrong?

An influential view claims that certain dilemmas will always confuse us, because our minds cannot come to a solution by weighing the conflicting moral values. But a new study from UC Santa Barbara and the Universidad del Desarrollo in Santiago, Chile, shows that we humans have an unconscious cognitive system that does just that.

A team of researchers, including Leda Cosmides of UC Santa Barbara, has found the first evidence of a system well designed to make trade-offs between competing moral values. The team’s findings have been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.

As members of a cooperative, gregarious species, humans are routinely confronted with situations where it is literally impossible to fully fulfill all of their multiple responsibilities. For example, a typical adult may have numerous obligations: to children, elderly parents, a spouse or spouse, friends, allies, and members of the community. “In many of these situations, partially fulfilling every duty — a compromise judgment — would have promoted fitness better than completely neglecting one duty to completely satisfy the other,” said Cosmides, a psychology professor and co-director of the UC. Santa Barbara’s Center for Evolutionary Psychology. “The ability to make intuitive judgments that strike a balance between conflicting moral duties may therefore have been favored by selection.”

According to Ricardo Guzmán, professor of behavioral economics at the Center for Research on Social Complexity at the Universidad del Desarrollo and the paper’s lead author, the function of this moral balancing system is to weigh competing ethical considerations and calculate which of the options available. for solving the dilemma is morally the most ‘right’. Guided by evolutionary considerations and an analysis of analogous trade-off decisions from rational choice theory, the researchers developed and tested a model of how a system designed to perform this function should work.

According to the research team, which also includes María Teresa Barbato of the Universidad del Desarrollo, and Daniel Sznycer of the University of Montreal and the Oklahoma Center for Evolutionary Analysis at the University of Oklahoma, their new cognitive model makes unique, falsifiable predictions that have never been seen before. are done. tested, and which contradict the predictions of an influential dual-process model of moral judgment. According to that model, a sacrifice dilemma – in which people must be harmed to maximize the number of lives saved – creates an irreconcilable battle between emotions and reasoning. Emotions give an internal command – do no harm – that conflicts with the conclusion drawn by reasoning (that it is necessary to sacrifice a few lives to save the most). The order is “non-negotiable,” so it will be impossible to balance these competing moral values.

<img src="https://whatsnew2day.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/1665435239_765_Researchers-demonstrate-human-cognitive-system-designed-to-enable-moral-tradeoff.jpg" alt="Onderzoekers demonstreren menselijk cognitief systeem dat is ontworpen om morele afwegingen mogelijk te maken" title="(A) Feasible set for the introductory example. Solutions are expressed in terms of: "moral goods": the lives of civilians and soldiers. (B) Discretized achievable set corresponding to that scenario. (C) Alternatives presented to subjects corresponding to the solutions in the discretized feasible set (e.g., the alternative "0 civilians sacrificed and 6 million dead soldiers" corresponds to the feasible solution "4 million civilians saved and 0 soldiers saved"). Alternatives are expressed in deaths, which: "moral wrongs." (D) Achievable sets for the 21 war dilemma scenarios. Subjects responded to all 21 scenarios, for each readiness frame. Credit: Procedures of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2214005119″/> (A) Feasible set for the introductory example. Solutions are expressed in terms of ‘moral goods’: the lives of civilians and soldiers. (B) Discretized achievable set corresponding to that scenario. (C) Alternatives presented to subjects, corresponding to the solutions in the discretized feasible set (e.g., the alternative “0 civilians sacrificed and 6 million dead soldiers” corresponds to the feasible solution “4 million civilians saved and 0 soldiers saved”). Alternatives are expressed in terms of deaths, which are ‘moral bad guys’. (D) Achievable sets for the 21 war dilemma scenarios. Subjects responded to all 21 scenarios, for each readiness frame. Credit: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2214005119



But the researchers’ model predicts the opposite: they proposed a system that is able to make such trade-offs, in an optimal way. “As in previous research, we used a sacrificial moral dilemma,” explains Guzmán, “but unlike previous research, the menu of options to resolve this dilemma included compromise solutions. To test several key predictions, we ran a rigorous method of rational choice theory to study moral judgment.” Rational choice theory is used in economics to model how people make trade-offs between scarce goods. It states that people choose the best option available to them given their preferences for those goods.

“Our method assesses whether a set of assessments respects the Generalized Axiom of Revealed Preferences (GARP) – a demanding standard of rationality,” Guzmán continued. “GARP-respecting choices allow for stronger inferences than other tests of moral judgment. When intuitive moral judgments respect GARP, the best explanation is that they were produced by a cognitive system that works by constructing and maximizing a correctness function.”

A correctness function represents one’s personal preferences, Cosmides noted. “In other words, how your mind weighs competing moral goods,” she said.

The research data collected from more than 1,700 subjects showed that humans are fully capable of making moral judgments while conforming to this strict standard of rationality. The subjects were presented with a sacrifice dilemma – similar to the one faced by US President Harry Truman and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill during World War II – and asked which solution felt most morally right. If bombing cities ended the war sooner and ultimately resulted in fewer deaths — and each civilian sacrificed saved the lives of a greater number of soldiers (hence the term “sacrifice dilemma”) — harmless bystanders would save more lives in total feel like a morally right action? And if so, how many civilians, to save how many more lives?

Each topic answered 21 different scenarios, which varied in the human cost of saving lives. A large majority of subjects felt that compromise solutions were morally the most appropriate for some of these scenarios: they chose options that harm some, but not all, innocent bystanders to save more, but not most, lives. These compromise judgments are trade-offs—they strike a balance between a duty to prevent fatal harm and a duty to save lives.

As predicted, the judgments people made responded to changing costs, while maximizing accuracy: The individual-level data showed that most subjects’ moral judgments were rational—they respected GARP. Yet these were intuitive judgments: deliberative reasoning cannot explain compromise judgments that respect GARP.

“This,” Cosmides said, “is the empirical signature of a cognitive system that works by constructing and maximizing a correctness function. People consistently chose the options they felt were most right, given the way they lived the lives of citizens and soldiers weighed.”

Compromising moral judgments do not represent a failure in pursuing some right action, she continued. Rather, they show that the mind manages to strike a balance between countless obligations and deftly managing an inescapable quality of the human condition.

Evaluation of the morality of actions that have been found culturally universal

More information:

Guzmán, Ricardo Andrés, A moral weighing system produces intuitive judgments that are rational and coherent and strike a balance between conflicting moral values, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2214005119 Guzmán, Ricardo Andrés, A moral weighing system produces intuitive judgments that are rational and coherent and strike a balance between conflicting moral values,(2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2214005119

Provided by University of California – Santa Barbara

