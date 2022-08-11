Researchers create 3D images of fossils

Arvid Aase, paleontologist and museum curator at Fossil Butte National Monument, mounts one of the fossils in the X-ray microscope for imaging. Credit: Idaho National Laboratory



Idaho National Laboratory is perhaps best known for innovative research that helps shape the clean energy economies of today and tomorrow — and for good reason. But while much of the lab’s work focuses on building a sustainable future, INL is also doing its part to preserve the past.

INL researchers recently imaged several fossils using a powerful X-ray microscope. The 3D images will be used to create exhibits for the Fossil Butte National Monument in Wyoming and help experts understand the origins of these and other relics.

The fossils, found in private quarries around Wyoming, were imaged using a technique known as X-ray microscopy. At INL, researchers typically use high-resolution X-ray microscopy to view samples — such as irradiated nuclear fuel samples — at a level of detail not possible with conventional microscopes. The depth and granularity this technique provides will help paleontologists learn a lot about these fossils — including an unknown object resembling an insect or pea egg carton — and the conditions under which they formed.

“You can see the limestone layers, as well as submillimeter and thinner organic materials that have been compressed into waxy, pre-petroleum substances around the specimen,” said Arvid Aase, a paleontologist and the museum curator at Fossil Butte National Monument. “These incredibly detailed images will help us determine the organism’s taxonomy and reveal information about the fossilization process, such as how long it lay at the bottom of the lake covered with microbes before it was buried by limestone.”

The fossilization process may have taken place over a period of months, though the timing is still unknown, he added.

Buried in history

Limestone is a type of sedimentary rock that commonly forms in shallow marine environments. As the remains of organisms with calcium carbonate-based shells, such as mollusks and snails, accumulate on the sea floor, they gradually form sedimentary layers. Through a process known as lithification, limestone deposits develop as the calcium carbonate particles consolidate into solid rock formations. These formations often, but not always, contain fossils.

Limestone can also form when water rich in calcium carbonate ions evaporates. Rainwater is slightly acidic and dissolves some of the limestone as it flows over or through, breaking it into calcium carbonate ions. As standing water evaporates, the ions become concentrated in the lake or shallow ocean. When the water reaches saturation, the wind that moves the water releases dissolved carbon dioxide, causing the calcium carbonate ions to combine and form calcite molecules that settle to the bottom.

In ancient Fossil Lake, where the unknown object was found, these carbonate molecules created a thin layer over a microbial mat, which recolonized the lake bottom thousands of times on top of the carbonate sediment. Organisms that settled on the bottom were incorporated into the layers and fossilized. Over hundreds of years, the carbonate mud dried out and the molecules coalesced into limestone.

“It appears that the unidentified fossil fell to the bottom of the lake during a storm, as limestone was present both above and below the fossil,” Aase said. The images will be sent to researchers at the University of Florida, Canada and France to help classify the cryptic fossil. “Based on the morphology, it may be an egg shell, although it could also be a seed structure,” he said.

The fossils, found in private quarries around Wyoming, were imaged using a technique known as X-ray microscopy. Credit: Idaho National Laboratory



Working together for science

The imaging was performed in INL’s Irradiated Materials Characterization Laboratory, a facility with advanced instrumentation primarily used to examine nuclear fuels and materials at the microstructural level after being irradiated in a reactor. The facility is one of 50 designated Nuclear Science User Facilities (NSUF) across the country.

The Department of Energy’s NSUF program provides free access to and assistance to nuclear energy researchers at these facilities, with selection being determined through a competitive process. While this fossil imaging collaboration was not organized as part of the NSUF initiative, INL researchers hope to spark more interest among non-nuclear scientists in using these tools.

“INL has ZEISS’ only X-ray microscope in the Idaho/Montana/Wyoming region and can be used for a wide variety of applications beyond post-irradiation research,” said Nikolaus Cordes, an INL instrument scientist. “Giving local researchers access to this microscope will foster relationships, facilitate groundbreaking research in various fields of science, and advance INL’s mission of managing cultural resources.”

INL’s Cultural Resource Management team is tasked with integrating cultural resource considerations into the planning and implementation of projects and land use for laboratory projects and programs. The team consists of archaeologists, historians and conservationists who help INL carry out its mission while considering the fragile artifacts, both natural and man-made, that can be found in abundance on the nearly 900 square kilometer site of INL.

“I first came into contact with INL researchers about three years ago and it was great working with them,” Aase said. “The images we have will help us learn more about the fossils themselves and the sediment in which they were found.”

Aase also plans to use the images to create 3D revolving exhibits for visitors to Fossil Butte National Monument.

