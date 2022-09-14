Researchers complete UK’s first study of synthetic chemicals found in food

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



The first comprehensive assessment of common synthetic chemicals found in UK foods has been completed by researchers at the University of Birmingham.

The study tested nearly 400 food samples for evidence of organophosphate esters (OPEs) – chemicals used as flame retardants in furniture and textiles, buildings, food packaging and decoration materials, as well as in several other consumer products.

While levels in all samples were below levels currently considered a health risk, the researchers say this baseline survey should be a wake-up call for industrial users of PPOs to monitor their use of these chemicals. and start exploring alternatives. Food manufacturers also need to examine supply chains to better understand where contaminants can be introduced.

“Organophosphates are toxic to human health at high levels or with prolonged exposure, and their use is increasing worldwide,” said lead author Muideen Gbadamosi. “While we have established that current levels in food products are not dangerous, these chemicals accumulate over time in the adipose tissues of the body and we need to get a clearer picture of the various sources of contaminants.

“We can also get PPOs from dust, or just from the air we breathe. There is data on these sources of contamination, but not yet on food products, so our research fills a very important gap in our knowledge.”

In the study, published in Science of the total environment, the team divided sample products into 15 food groups, which were either animal-derived or plant-based products, and tested for eight different PPOs. They found that concentrations were highest in milk and dairy products, followed by those in grains and cereal products. The concentrations were lowest in chicken eggs.

The chemicals triphenyl phosphate (TPHP) and 2-ethylhexyl diphenyl phosphate (EHDPP) were the most common and were found in all food samples except eggs and egg products.

Levels of the chemicals varied between the different samples, but in general the concentrations in animal-derived foods were statistically indistinguishable from those in vegetable.

The team also estimated daily dietary intakes in four age groups: toddlers; children; elderly; and adults. Baby food contributed 39 percent to toddlers’ OPE intake, while non-alcoholic beverages were the main contributors for children (27 percent). In adults and the elderly, grain products (25 percent) and fruit (22 percent) made the largest contribution.

Overall, the study found that levels of these contaminants in British foods were broadly comparable to those in other countries.

Finally, the researchers combined their dietary exposure data with available data on the same chemicals ingested in the UK via indoor dust. They found that exposure to OPEs for adults remained well below levels considered hazardous to health when compared to the health-based exposure limits (HBLVs) for individual OPEs.

However, for children and toddlers, the safety margins were much narrower under extreme exposure scenarios for some PPOs, notably EHDPP, tris(2-butoxyethyl) phosphate (TBOEP, tris(2-chloroisopropyl) phosphate (TCIPP) and tris(1,3-dichloro- 2-propyl) phosphate (TDCIPP).

For EHDPP, TBOEP, TCIPP, and TDCIPP, the highest exposure data were approximately 56%, 52%, 37%, and 10% (respectively) of the health-based limit value – the guideline for assessing health risks – for toddlers, and 88%, 30%, 22% and 14% (respectively) of the health-based limit value for children.

Mr Gbadamosi said: “It is clear that food is a major source of human exposure to PPOs in the UK and that more work is urgently needed to fully understand the risks of further increasing our use of PPOs.”

Provided by the University of Birmingham

