Researchers claim any more than five glasses of wine a week speeds up body’s biological clock
Scientists at the University of Oxford say that just over five glasses of wine a week speeds up the body’s biological clock.
Experts examined data from nearly 250,000 Britons and found that those who drank more than 17 units of alcohol per week had shorter telomeres.
Telomeres are biological caps found on the ends of chromosomes that protect the DNA in them from damage, much like the caps on the ends of shoelaces prevent fraying.
These structures naturally shorten as we age, damaging DNA and increasing the risk of developing problems such as Alzheimer’s, diabetes and heart disease.
Now the scientists have found that drinking alcohol can also lead to telomere shortening, increasing a person’s biological age by up to six years.
But this was only seen in those who drank at least 17 units a week, three more than the NHS recommendations.
The NHS recommends adults drink no more than 14 units a week – that’s 14 single shots of spirits or six pints of beer or a bottle and a half of wine
In their study, published in the journal Molecular Psychiatryscientists examined genetic and health data from 245,000 Britons who took part in the UK Biobank.
They looked for telltale genetic markers in the participants who had previously been associated with alcohol use and alcohol disorders.
When analyzing the data, the researchers found a significant association between high alcohol intake and shorter telomere length.
For example, those who drank 29 units of alcohol a week, about 10 large glasses of wine, were one to two years older in terms of telomere length than those who drank less than six units a week, about two large glasses of wine.
Participants who had been diagnosed with alcohol use and who were therefore likely to be heavy drinkers were found to have significantly shorter telomeres than controls, corresponding to three to six years of biological aging.
DO YOU DRINK TOO MUCH ALCOHOL? THE 10 QUESTIONS THAT REVEAL YOUR RISK
A screening tool commonly used by medical professionals is the AUDIT (Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Tests). The 10-question test was developed in collaboration with the World Health Organization and is considered the gold standard for determining whether someone has problems with alcohol abuse.
The test is reproduced here with permission from the WHO.
To complete it, answer each question and write down the corresponding score.
YOUR SCORE:
0-7: You are within the responsible drinking range and have a low risk of alcohol-related problems.
More than 8: Mention harmful or dangerous drinking.
8-15: Average risk level. If you drink at your current level, you risk developing problems with your health and your life in general, such as work and relationships. Consider decreasing (see below for tips).
16-19: Higher risk of complications from alcohol. Cutting back on your own can be difficult at this level, as you may be dependent, so you may need professional help from your GP and/or a counselor.
20 years and older: Possible dependence. Your alcohol use is already causing problems and you could very well be dependent. You should definitely consider stopping gradually or at least reducing your drinking. You should seek professional help to determine your dependence and the safest way to abstain from alcohol.
Severe dependence may require medically assisted withdrawal or detox in a hospital or specialist clinic. This is due to the potential for severe alcohol withdrawal symptoms in the first 48 hours requiring specialist treatment.