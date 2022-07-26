Researchers claim any more than five glasses of wine a week speeds up body’s biological clock

Drinking too much alcohol really does age, researchers say.

Scientists at the University of Oxford say that just over five glasses of wine a week speeds up the body’s biological clock.

Experts examined data from nearly 250,000 Britons and found that those who drank more than 17 units of alcohol per week had shorter telomeres.

Telomeres are biological caps found on the ends of chromosomes that protect the DNA in them from damage, much like the caps on the ends of shoelaces prevent fraying.

These structures naturally shorten as we age, damaging DNA and increasing the risk of developing problems such as Alzheimer’s, diabetes and heart disease.

Now the scientists have found that drinking alcohol can also lead to telomere shortening, increasing a person’s biological age by up to six years.

But this was only seen in those who drank at least 17 units a week, three more than the NHS recommendations.

Oxford experts have found that drinking more than five glasses of wine a week can speed up the aging process (stock image)

The NHS recommends adults drink no more than 14 units a week – that’s 14 single shots of spirits or six pints of beer or a bottle and a half of wine

In their study, published in the journal Molecular Psychiatryscientists examined genetic and health data from 245,000 Britons who took part in the UK Biobank.

They looked for telltale genetic markers in the participants who had previously been associated with alcohol use and alcohol disorders.

When analyzing the data, the researchers found a significant association between high alcohol intake and shorter telomere length.

For example, those who drank 29 units of alcohol a week, about 10 large glasses of wine, were one to two years older in terms of telomere length than those who drank less than six units a week, about two large glasses of wine.

Participants who had been diagnosed with alcohol use and who were therefore likely to be heavy drinkers were found to have significantly shorter telomeres than controls, corresponding to three to six years of biological aging.