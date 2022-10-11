Research team reveals surprising findings on cyclic material fatigue in amorphous materials

Researchers from the University of Tokyo simulated fractures in amorphous materials due to both cyclic fatigue and constant stress using granular dynamics, and demonstrated several failure modes, which can help improve materials reliability. Credit: Institute of Industrial Sciences, University of Tokyo



Researchers from the University of Tokyo have shown that cyclic fatigue in amorphous materials can begin to fracture at the same stress level as fractures due to constant loading. Using computer simulations, the team was able to identify four different failure modes. This work could improve the life of industrial machines.

Damage to industrial parts is expensive, causes delays and can be unsafe for factory workers. But now the scientists from Japan have simulated fractures initiated in materials that share a certain physical characteristic and are widely used in domestic, industrial and scientific applications. Their work, published in Communication materialsshowed surprising results that can help prevent damage to industrial parts.

If you’ve ever been bored in a meeting and tried to play with a metal paper clip to pass the time, you may have noticed something surprising. Although the paperclip starts out flexible and returns to its original shape several times, after enough cycles it can suddenly break. This is an example of “fatigue”, where cracks and defects accumulate when an object is subjected to cyclic stress loading and unloading. Fatigue is a major concern in many industrial applications, and especially for machine or aircraft parts that undergo many cycles of stress and for which sudden failure can be catastrophic. As a result, gaining a better understanding of the underlying process of material fatigue could yield significant benefits, especially for non-crystalline materials.

The team of researchers at the Institute of Industrial Science, The University of Tokyo, used computer simulations to study the physical mechanisms of low-cycle fatigue fractures in the case of amorphous solids, such as glass or plastic. For crystalline materials, it has been shown that pre-existing defects and grain boundaries can cause fracture due to fatigue.

However, the corresponding mechanism in amorphous materials is not well understood. While it may seem intuitive that the stress required for a fracture to occur is much smaller for cyclic stresses compared to constant stress, this was not what the scientists found. “Contrary to popular belief, we showed that the critical stress in disordered materials corresponding to the onset of irreversible deformation is the same for both fatigue and monotonous fractures,” said study co-author Yuji Kurotani.

This is because for ordinary amorphous systems, a higher density leads to more elasticity and slower dynamics. This density dependence of mechanical properties links the shear deformation to density fluctuations. The cyclic shear can then amplify density fluctuations until the sample fractures via cavitation, producing voids.

“This situation is like an overcrowded train,” said co-author Hajime Tanaka. “Dynamic and elastic asymmetries related to density changes may lead to a relationship between shear deformation and density fluctuations.” These authors state that these results need to be confirmed with experiments, which would also help materials scientists better understand the origin of fractures.

Fatigue fracture mechanism of amorphous materials of a density-based coarse-grained model, Communication materials (2022). Fatigue fracture mechanism of amorphous materials of a density-based coarse-grained model,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s43246-022-00293-9

