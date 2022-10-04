Research team introduces advance in automatic forest mapping technology

This figure shows the input and output data of the tree segmentation algorithm. The input data (left) is colored by height. The results of the algorithm (right) use color to segment each tree from the point cloud. Credit: Purdue University Photo/Joshua Carpenter



How lightning travels from the sky to the ground inspired the concept behind a new algorithmic approach to digitally separate individual trees from their forests in automatic forest mapping.

“When lightning travels from the sky to the ground, it finds the path of least resistance through the atmosphere,” said Joshua Carpenter, a Ph.D. student at Purdue’s Lyles School of Civil Engineering. That led him to think the same way about his digital forest data or point cloud.

“If I could somehow treat all the points in this point cloud as a path of least resistance, that would tell me something about where the tree is,” Carpenter said. The concept also works from a plant biological point of view.

“Every leaf in a tree has to be supplied with nutrients and nutrients come from the ground. So we find the shortest route for tree nutrients from the canopy to the ground.”

Carpenter and four Purdue co-authors recently published details of their mapping methods in the journal Remote Sensing. The approach means the difference between mapping a few trees quickly and with high accuracy to mapping hundreds of hectares at once. It could also lead to the creation of digital twins of forests, which could improve management planning in the face of climate change, disease outbreaks and population growth.

“We have developed a new individual tree segmentation algorithm that can be used to inventory trees for large areas,” said co-author of the paper Jinha Jung, assistant professor of civil engineering. Carpenter is a member of Jung’s Geospatial Data Science Laboratory, which specializes in mapping and measurements.

“Another contribution of this paper is how to evaluate segmentation algorithm performance with data collected from the ground up,” Jung said.

According to most statistics, the algorithm has proven to be more accurate, often by a wide margin, compared to the current state of the art. Validation involves directly labeling and measuring individual trees in the field to correlate them with LiDAR data collected at ground level and in the air at different times of the year to capture trees that are leafy and leafless.

The team is still solving problems arising from their three data collection methods: photogrammetry (making 3D images from 2D photos) and two types of LiDAR (air-based and ground-based).

Data in the point cloud has the same structure, but the data from each method contains different anomalies. You can capture the top details of the tree canopy quite well, but miss elements of the trunk and vice versa. Sometimes also features in the landscape block data collection.

“The goal is to use all the different point clouds available to create a flexible algorithm,” explains Carpenter. “But it’s challenging to come up with a method to work with each of the specific anomalies.”

Working in the 400-acre Martell Forest, about eight miles east of campus, the Purdue team continues to expand the scope of its technology.

“How can we go from a few hundred acres to a few thousand or a few hundred thousand, and then to every tree on the planet? That’s the future,” said the paper’s co-author Songlin Fei, professor and Dean’s Chair of Remote Sensing in Forestry and Natural Sources. “The problem is how to scale it up.”

The inventory requires tedious field work to sample 5% or 10% of an area. “A 100% inventory has never been an option. This paper demonstrates technologies that allow a count of every single tree. We are talking about a huge leap,” said Fei.

The Remote Sensing paper focuses on forest mapping, but more algorithms are needed to make full inventories.

“With this data, we can make diameter measurements. But what about other important inventory characteristics, such as straightness, wood quality or species identification? Those have yet to be achieved,” Fei said.

The technologies now make it possible to create a digital twin of an entire forest to see the possible effects of an ice storm or high winds.

“When you make a forest management plan, you can’t just harvest the trees and see what it looks like,” Fei noted. “But in the digital world, you can cut down any tree you want and you can put it back. That allows you to do simulations and make better management planning.”

In recent decades, geospatial data has massively increased agricultural production. The Purdue researchers want to do the same for forestry, a source of important raw materials for construction and fuel. Catastrophic wildfires and invasive species that wiped out large numbers of American chestnut and ash trees are now drawing attention to the importance of forests.

“We’ve successfully applied all of these technologies in agriculture,” Carpenter said. “But other areas need our attention now.”

More information:

Joshua Carpenter et al, An Unsupervised Canopy-to-Root Pathing (UCRP) Tree Segmentation Algorithm for Automatic Forest Mapping, Remote Sensing (2022). Joshua Carpenter et al, An Unsupervised Canopy-to-Root Pathing (UCRP) Tree Segmentation Algorithm for Automatic Forest Mapping,(2022). DOI: 10.3390/rs14174274

Provided by Purdue University

