Research team develops a theory to improve the energy efficiency of electronic devices

The Quantum Chemistry group at the University of Alicante has predicted and published the existence of a new natural phenomenon in the interaction between matter and radiation, which has recently been experimentally confirmed. This finding is the subject of the review that the group’s researcher, Juan Carlos Sancho García, submitted to the journal Naturewho has been invited to publish in the “News and Views” section.

According to Sancho, his contribution is a successful example of how theory and simulation make it possible to advance and predict phenomena that are later confirmed by experiments, with the associated possible impact on the technological advances that populate society and the world today. In particular, the review reports the empirical confirmation of a prediction previously made and published by the UA team using quantum mechanics calculations. This is based on the effect of the “electronic correlation” that occurs strongly in these types of molecules studied, making it possible to take 100% advantage of the energy emitted in the form of visible light on each screen.

The researcher explains that each of the pixels of a screen that makes up a device, such as mobile phones, tablets, etc., is made up of molecules that emit the three basic colors (red, green and blue). The battery activates these molecules to emit light (electroluminescence) so that they first reach their maximum level of “excitation” and then decay, and it is this energy loss that results in the emission of color.

Currently, an inefficient mechanism is used where 75% of the energy is lost with each emission of light, so that only the remaining 25% is used. The researchers predicted that their research would consume 100% of the energy, the chemist explained. He also pointed out that with their application they can achieve significant energy savings worldwide. This lower spending would also reduce energy demand and, consequently, carbon emissions, helping to achieve the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations.

Currently, there is no device on the market that applies this newly discovered phenomenon, but the UA researchers are confident that they will see it in a short time.

