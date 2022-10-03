Research team achieves breakthrough in the production of an acclaimed cancer-treating drug

Nature Chemistry (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41557-022-01048-2″ width=”685″ height=”377″/> Credit: Paul A. Wender et al, Natural Chemistry (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41557-022-01048-2



Stanford University researchers have discovered a fast and sustainable way to synthetically produce a promising cancer-fighting compound in the lab. The availability of the compound is limited because the only currently known natural resource is a single plant species that grows only in a small rainforest area in Northeast Australia.

The compound, designated EBC-46 and technically called tigilanol tiglate, works by promoting a localized immune response against tumors. The reaction breaks down the tumor’s blood vessels and eventually kills the cancer cells. EBC-46 has recently started clinical trials in humans due to its extremely high success rate in treating a type of cancer in dogs.

However, given its complex structure, EBC-46 seemed synthetically inaccessible, meaning that there seemed to be no plausible way to practically produce it in a lab. However, thanks to a clever process, the Stanford researchers have demonstrated for the first time how an abundant plant source material can be chemically converted into EBC-46.

As a bonus, this process can produce EBC-46 “analogues” — compounds that are chemically similar, but could prove even more effective, potentially treating a surprisingly wide variety of other serious ailments. These diseases, including AIDS, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer’s disease, all share biological pathways affected by the target of EBC-46, a key enzyme called protein kinase C or PKC.

“We are very pleased to report the first scalable synthesis of EBC-46,” said Paul Wender, the Francis W. Bergstrom Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences, professor of chemistry and, with thanks, of chemical and systems biology at Stanford , and corresponding author of a study describing the results in the journal Natural Chemistry. “Being able to make EBC-46 in the lab really opens up tremendous research and clinical opportunities.”

Co-authors of the study are Zachary Gentry, David Fanelli, Owen McAteer and Edward Njoo, all of whom are Ph.D. students in Wender’s lab, along with former member Quang Luu-Nguyen.

Wender conveyed the immense satisfaction the research team felt at the breakthrough EBC-46 synthesis. “If you had visited the lab for the first few weeks after they succeeded,” Wender said, “you would have seen my wonderful colleagues smiling from ear to ear. They were able to do something that many people thought was impossible.”

PhD students Edward Njoo, David Fanelli, Zach Gentry and Owen McAteer. These researchers achieved the synthesis of the cancer-fighting compound EBC-46. Credit: Paul Wender



From a remote area

Tigilanol tiglate initially emerged through an automated drug candidate screening process by QBiotics, an Australian company. In nature, the compound occurs in the seeds of the pink fruit of the blushwood tree, Fontainea picrosperma. Marsupials such as musky rat-kangaroos that eat blushwood fruit avoid the tigilanol-tiglate-rich seeds, which cause vomiting and diarrhea when ingested.

Injecting much smaller doses of EBC-46 directly into some solid tumors alters cellular signaling by PKC. In particular, EBC-46 is proposed to activate certain forms of PKC, which in turn affect the activity of various proteins in the cancer cells, triggering an immune response by the host’s body. The resulting inflammation makes the tumor’s vasculature (blood vessels) leak, and this bleeding causes the tumor growth to die. In the case of external cutaneous malignancies, the tumors crust over and fall off, and ways of administering EBC-46 to internal tumors are being explored.

In 2020, both the European Medicines Agency and the Food and Drug Administration in the United States approved an EBC-46-based drug, sold under the brand name Stelfonta, to treat mast cell cancer, the most common skin tumor in dogs. One study showed a 75% cure rate after a single injection and an 88% cure rate after a second dose. Since then, clinical trials have begun for skin, head, neck and soft tissue cancers in humans.

Based on this emerging research and clinical needs coupled with the geographic limitations of the source seeds, scientists have considered establishing special plantations for blushwood trees. But this presents a host of problems. For starters, the trees need pollination, which means the right kind of pollinating animals must be present, and trees must be planted at the right densities and distances to promote pollination. In addition, seasonal and climate variations affect the trees, along with pathogens. Setting aside plots for blushwood trees further raises land use issues.

“For sustainable, reliable production of EBC-46 in the quantities we need,” Wender said, “we really need to go the synthetic route.”

Making EBC-46 from scratch

A good starting point for making EBC-46, Wender and colleagues realized, is the plant-derived compound phorbol. More than 7,000 plant species worldwide produce phorbol derivatives and phorbol-rich seeds are commercially cheap. The researchers selected Croton tiglium, commonly known as purifying croton, an herb used in traditional Chinese medicine.

The first step in preparing EBC-46, Wender explains, is similar to an everyday experience. “You buy a bag of these seeds and it’s no different than making coffee in the morning,” Wender said. “You grind the seeds and run hot solvent through them to extract the active ingredient,” in this case a phorbol-rich oil.

After processing the oil to yield phorbol, the researchers had to figure out how to overcome the previously insurmountable challenge of covering a part of the molecule called the B ring with carefully placed oxygen atoms. This is necessary to enable EBC-46 to interact with PKC and alter the activity of the enzyme in cells.

To guide their chemical and biological studies, the researchers relied on instrumentation from the Stanford Neuroscience Microscopy Service, the Stanford Cancer Institute Proteomics/Mass Spectrometry Shared Resource, and the Stanford Sherlock cluster for computer modeling.

With this guidance, the team managed to add additional oxygen atoms to phorbol’s B ring, first through a so-called ene (pronounced “an”) reaction conducted under flow conditions, where reactants mix as they run together through tubes. The team then introduced other B-ring groups in a step-by-step, controlled manner to achieve the desired spatial arrangement of the atoms. In total, only four to six steps were required to obtain analogs of EBC-46 and a dozen steps to achieve EBC-46 itself.

Wender hopes that the much wider availability of EBC-46 and its PKC-affecting cousin compounds provided by this pioneering approach will accelerate research into potentially revolutionary new treatments.

“As we learn more and more about how cells function, we learn more about how to control that functionality,” Wender says. “That control of functionality is especially important when dealing with cells that go rogue in diseases ranging from cancer to Alzheimer’s.”

Wender is also a member of Stanford Bio-X and the Stanford Cancer Institute, and a fellow of Sarafan ChEM-H.

Paul A. Wender et al, Practical synthesis of the therapeutic leads tigilanol tiglate and its analogues, Natural Chemistry (2022). Paul A. Wender et al, Practical synthesis of the therapeutic leads tigilanol tiglate and its analogues,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41557-022-01048-2

