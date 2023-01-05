Research shows that people who commute regularly have better mental and physical health

It can be tempting to log into work from your bed each morning instead of commuting to the office if that’s an option.

But one study has suggested that people who fall into this pattern are less likely to have good physical and mental health.

Those who regularly traveled more than 15 miles from home were less likely to experience loneliness or mobility problems than housemates.

University College London scientists who conducted the study say commuters are more likely to catch up with friends and family and visit new places.

The researchers recruited 3,014 people aged 18 to over 75 living in the northern areas of England in January 2019.

Participants were questioned about how often they traveled to work, how far they went and how they got to the office.

They were also asked to rate their health from one to five, with five being very good and one being very bad.

This was self-reported and scientists did not ask them to provide evidence of any ill health or diagnoses they had.

The results showed that people who traveled less often reported their health as poor or very poor.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), not getting enough exercise increases your risk of conditions such as obesity, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes.

This puts people at risk for a host of other diseases, including heart disease, stroke, and early death.

Lead author Dr Paulo Anciaes, from UCL, said: ‘We examined the links between restrictions on traveling more than 15 miles from home, demographics and location and social participation in how residents perceive their own health.

‘We found that the most important variable is the number of different places that people visit outside their local area. That leads to more social participation and better health.’

Taking into account the answers by age group, scientists found that those over 55 who rarely ventured outside their hometown were at the highest risk of negative health consequences.

They said the lack of visiting new places on a regular basis put the age group at greater risk for less social participation and loneliness, linked to lower overall health levels.

Dr. Anciaes said: ‘In the north of England, rural and suburban areas with limited access are more likely to experience population loss as young people move to the cities in search of work and good travel opportunities.

‘Meanwhile, older generations are left behind in these areas with limited transport options. The range of places they can visit is small, leading to less social participation and lower overall health.

“The results of this study highlight the need for public policies that ease travel restrictions in the region by providing better private and public transportation options that allow for more frequent and longer trips.”

The research has been published in the scientific journal Transport and Health. It was supported by funding from Transport for the North, a British government transport organisation.

US authorities introduced WFH to federal agencies in early 2020, when the virus first took off.

Many agencies have yet to relax these rules, despite Covid vaccines and boosters now being readily available.

A report last month found that eight in 10 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) employees are still working from home.

An employee warned that the current situation makes it “almost impossible to get anything done.”

