Research shows social spiders have different ways of hunting in groups

African social velvet spider (Stegodyphus mimosarum) attacking their prey. Credit: Virginia Settepani



New research has shown how social spiders have evolved different ways of hunting in groups.

Spiders are normally solitary creatures, but a few species have evolved to be social and live in groups, known as colonies.

Although these spiders have developed socially similar behaviors — they live in large family groups that share both common nests and childcare duties — the findings suggest that environmental conditions may have shaped how species evolved different strategies to cooperate in hunting.

An international team of researchers, led by the University of Portsmouth, examined the different responses to prey trapped in the webs between three social species of velvet spiders and found substantial differences between them.

They found that each species attacked prey in a different way than would be expected from spiders living in groups, such as sending out only the number of spiders needed to take down the prey: a small number of spiders for small prey and a small number of spiders for small prey. large number of spiders for large prey:

The African social velvet spider (Stegodyphus mimosarum) was quite shy, with very few spiders attacking prey regardless of size, attacking slowly and rejecting a large portion of prey

The Indian cooperative spider (Stegodyphus sarasinorum) attacked prey regardless of size, with large numbers of spiders, but more spiders attacked when the prey was small

While the African social spider (Stegodyphus dumicola) preferred medium-sized prey, more spiders were involved in attacking small prey and fewer spiders attacking larger prey

Indian cooperative spider (Stegodyphus sarasinorum) attacking their prey. Credit Virginia Settepani. Credit: Virginia Settepani



Lead author of the study Dr. Lena Grinsted, Senior Lecturer in Zoology in the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Portsmouth, says that “when spiders become social, they all become extremely inbred, they start looking after each other’s babies and they hunt and feed together. What’s new in this study “is that despite these common similarities, we found that there is not just one way to be a social spider. Environmental conditions and competition will have shaped different hunting strategies in different species.”

The researchers examined the number of spiders that attacked prey, the time it took the first spiders to attack and the size of the prey (the study used grasshoppers, grasshoppers and crickets).

In the African social velvet spider and the African social spider, which live in the same locations, these species exhibit a cautious and finicky approach to group hunting, while the Indian cooperative spider has a more opportunistic approach.

dr. Grinsted added that “this indicates that where two different social species share the same habitat, they have developed their own niches in response to competition between them.”

The study, which is published in the Journal of Arachnologywas conducted by researchers from the University of Portsmouth, Lund University (Sweden), Aarhus University (Denmark) and Botswana International University of Science and Technology.

More information:

Lena Grinsted et al, Divergent cooperative strategies for prey capture in convergently evolved social spiders, The Journal of Arachnology (2022). Lena Grinsted et al, Divergent cooperative strategies for prey capture in convergently evolved social spiders,(2022). DOI: 10.1636/JoA-S-20-097

Provided by the University of Portsmouth

