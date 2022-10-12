Research shows path to long-term downy brome control
Downy brome is an invasive annual grass known to be the cause of devastating wildfires across the vast tracts of western North America. Scientists say the weeds pose a significant threat to native sagebrush ecosystems and to the people and wildlife that depend on them.
Weed managers often use the herbicide imazapic to control downy brome. Unfortunately, reinvasion of the fluffy brome seed bank is common after imazapic treatment.
In an open access article in volume 15, issue 3 of the journal Invasive Plant Science and Management, researchers describe a five-year field study comparing the effectiveness of imazapic with that of indaziflam — a newer herbicide recently labeled for use in pasturage grazed by livestock. Researchers compared the two herbicides’ ability to reduce downy brome abundance and enable a resurgence of native perennial grass cover.
While imazapic initially reduced downy bromine, the control disappeared after 21 months. However, Indaziflam provided longer-term benefits.
“In some circumstances, a single application of indaziflam controlled downy bromine throughout the five-year period of our study,” said Jacob Courkamp, a postdoctoral researcher at Colorado State University. “This suggests that indaziflam could help achieve weed management goals not achievable with other herbicides, and that indaziflam could be a powerful tool for weed managers working to reduce the effects of invasive annual grasses in grazed areas. ”
Research shows that combining herbicides with prescription burn improves control of downy bromine
