Research reveals the chemical underpinnings of how benign water can transform into harsh hydrogen peroxide

A new study has put a remarkable and unexpected chemical genesis on a firmer foundation.

In 2019, researchers and colleagues at Stanford University made the surprising discovery that hydrogen peroxide — a caustic substance used to disinfect surfaces and bleach hair — spontaneously forms in microscopic droplets of ordinary, benign water. Since then, researchers have strived to find out how the new reaction takes place, as well as explore potential applications, such as more environmentally friendly cleaning methods.

The latest study has shown that when sprayed micro-droplets of water hit a solid surface, a phenomenon known as contact electrification occurs. Electric charge jumps between the two materials, liquid and solid, producing unstable molecular fragments called reactive oxygen species. Pairs of these species, known as hydroxyl radicals, and which have the chemical formula OH, can then combine to form hydrogen peroxide, H 2 O 2 in tiny but detectable amounts.

The new study further showed that this process takes place in moist environments when water hits soil particles as well as fine particles in the atmosphere. Those additional findings suggest that water can transform into small amounts of reactive oxygen species, such as hydrogen peroxide, where microdroplets form naturally, including in fog, mist and raindrops, supporting the results of a related 2020 study.

“We now have a real understanding that we didn’t have before about what causes this hydrogen peroxide formation,” said lead author Richard Zare, the Marguerite Blake Wilbur Professor of Natural Science and a professor of chemistry at the Stanford School of Humanities and Sciences. “In addition, it appears that contact electrification with hydrogen peroxide is a universal phenomenon at water-solid interfaces.”

Zare led this work and collaborated with researchers from two universities in China, Jianghan University and Wuhan University, as well as the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The study was published Aug. 1 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

About the origin of hydrogen peroxide

For the study, the researchers built a glass device with microscopic channels into which water could be forcibly injected. The trenches formed an airtight watertight boundary. The researchers imbued the water with a fluorescent dye that glows in the presence of hydrogen peroxide. An experiment showed the presence of the aggressive chemical in the glass microfluidic channel, but not in a bulk sample of water that also contains the dye. Additional experiments showed that the hydrogen peroxide formed rapidly, within seconds, at the boundary between the water and the solid.

To measure whether the extra oxygen atom in the hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ) came from a reaction with the glass or in the water (H 2 O) themselves, the researchers treated the glass cladding of some microfluidic channels. These treated channels contain a heavier isotope or version of oxygen, oxygen-18 or . named 18O. Comparison of the post-reaction mix of water and hydrogen peroxide liquid from the treated and untreated channels showed the signal of 18O in the first, implying the solid as the source of the oxygen in the hydroxyl radicals and finally in hydrogen peroxide.

The new findings may help resolve some of the debate that has arisen in the scientific community since the Stanford researchers initially announced their new detection of hydrogen peroxide in water microdroplets three years ago. Other studies have highlighted the major contributions of hydrogen peroxide production through chemical interactions with the gas ozone, O . 3 and a process called cavitation, when vapor bubbles form in low-pressure regions in accelerated liquids. Zare pointed out that both processes also clearly yield hydrogen peroxide, and in relatively greater amounts.

“All of these processes contribute to the production of hydrogen peroxide, but the current work confirms that this production is also intrinsic to the way microdroplets are created and interact with solid surfaces through contact electrification,” Zare said.

Turning the tables on seasonal respiratory viruses

By establishing how and in which situations water can be converted into reactive oxygen species, such as hydrogen peroxide, there are many real-world insights and applications, Zare explains. One of the most compelling is understanding the formation of hydroxyl radicals and hydrogen peroxide as an overlooked contributor to the known seasonality of many viral respiratory diseases, including the common cold, the flu and likely COVID-19 once the disease eventually becomes fully endemic.

Viral respiratory infections are transmitted in the air as droplets of water when people who are sick cough, sneeze, sing or even talk. These infections tend to peak in the winter and fade in the summer, a trend attributed in part to people spending more time indoors and in close, transmissible proximity during the cold weather season. But between work, school, and sleeping at night, people also end up spending about the same amount of time indoors during the warm weather months. Zare said the new study’s findings offer a possible explanation for why winter is correlated with more flu cases: The most important variable at work is humidity, the amount of water in the air. In summer, the higher relative humidity indoors — coupled with higher humidity in the warm air outside — likely give reactive oxygen species in droplets plenty of time to kill viruses. In contrast, in winter, when the air in buildings is heated and the humidity is reduced, the droplets evaporate before the reactive oxygen species can act as a disinfectant.

“Contact electrification provides a chemical basis to partially explain why viral respiratory diseases are seasonal,” Zare said. Accordingly, Zare added, future research should explore any links between indoor humidity in buildings and the presence and spread of infestations. If the dressings are further secured, adding humidifiers to heating, ventilation and cooling systems can reduce disease transmission.

“A fresh approach to disinfecting surfaces is just one of the great practical implications of this work involving the fundamental chemistry of water in the environment,” Zare said. “It just goes to show that we think we know so much about water, one of the most abundant substances, but then we’re humbled.”

Zare is also a member of Stanford Bio-X, the Cardiovascular Institute, the Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford ChEM-H, the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment, and the Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute.

