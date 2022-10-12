Research on how cells respond to stimuli offers insight into disease mechanisms, treatment

Communication network. Credit: Bo Sun, Oregon State



Oregon State University scientists are deciphering how cells communicate and collectively respond to chemical stimuli in the extracellular environment, knowledge essential to understanding physiological processes and blocking disease mechanisms.

A study by researchers from OSU’s College of Science and Carlson College of Veterinary shows that the duration of the stimuli plays a major role in the connectivity of cells’ communication networks.

Scientists at the University of Pittsburgh also collaborated on what biophysicists call multicellular chemosensing, which is still somewhat shrouded in mystery despite its importance in biological processes, the researchers note.

“We are far from fully understanding how the information networks are regulated by external stimulation or cell identities,” said Guanyu Li, a doctoral student in the College of Science. “So that’s what our newspaper was trying to investigate.”

The extracellular environment — essentially the fluid that surrounds cells — contains many types of chemicals, Li explains. Under certain pathological or physiological conditions, the chemical composition changes and triggers a signaling process that prompts cells to create reactions necessary to maintain normal function.

Coordinated reactions between a group of cells are made possible by cells exchanging molecules with their closest neighbors, Li said. The exchanges allow cells to perceive and respond to changes in the environment more reliably than they would individually, and they enable multicellular organisms — humans, animals, etc. — to survive in a complicated environment.

“For example, if you’re doing a cardio workout, cells need energy, which will trigger aerobic metabolism to create a lot of ATP, an energy molecule,” he said. “When you’re thirsty, your body will make ADH – an anti-diuretic hormone – to promote water reabsorption so you don’t become dehydrated. All these changes in chemicals are like signals trying to warn the body what’s going on. recipients of those signals are individual cells.”

By capturing or binding the chemical molecules with receptors on the cell membrane, cells can determine what is going on and initiate the correct processes. The pitfall, however, is that not every cell has the same ability to bind to those molecules.

“So in any multicellular organism, the coordinated sensing and responding within a group of communicating cells is really important,” Li said.

In the study, scientists used statistical analysis to determine the relationship of cells to their nearest neighbors, then conducted experiments to see the effect of the stimulant chemicals on the cells and networks.

Li, OSU Honors College undergraduate Alia Starman and associate professor of biophysics Bo Sun stimulated brain cells known as neurons with ATP, an energy molecule found in all forms of life. In their experiments, they varied the amount of ATP in the extracellular environment as well as how long the neurons were exposed to it.

They also experimented with reducing the rate of cell communication with a monounsaturated fatty acid, palmitoleic acid, and stimulating it via potassium chloride, a metal halide salt.

“Our analyzes suggest that the connectivity of an information network is mainly regulated by the temporal profile of the external stimulation — how long it lasts — and the communication level of the cell itself,” Li said. “The size of the dose didn’t really affect the network. It was also interesting that moderate communication power of individual cells led to maximum connectivity in the cells’ information network – too much communication power or too little both led to a reduction in the network.” connectivity.”

The findings shed some light on how the networks are regulated, opening the door to the possibility of controlling multicellular response — and fighting disease — through the right kind of stimulation in the extracellular environment, the researchers said.

The study also showed the collective power of even a relatively small group of cells, Sun added.

“When hearing beats of music, looking at the turn signal of the car in front of you or counting waves on the beach, our brains sense the periodicity and predict when the next event in the sequence will happen,” he said. “But does this function require the full power of the brain? Can a minimal system, as simple as a layer of neural cells, sense periodic input? We have shown that this is possible, and that neural cells do this by forming and maintaining a communication network.” organizing based on signal repetition.”

Findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Guanyu Li et al, Temporal cues drive the emergence of multicellular information networks, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). Guanyu Li et al, Temporal cues drive the emergence of multicellular information networks,(2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2202204119

