Research links IQ and betting on horse racing

The higher a man’s IQ, the more likely he is to bet on horse racing, according to new research from academics at the University of Eastern Finland and the University of Liverpool.

In a study published in the Behavioral Decisions Magazine found that men with higher numerical IQs were more likely to gamble on skills such as horse racing, choose more complex betting products, and spend more money.

The study involved more than 15,000 Finnish men who had taken an IQ test as part of their compulsory military service when they joined the Finnish Defense Forces. This was compared with comprehensive data on the men’s online gambling behavior and data on their socioeconomic status, income and education from Statistics Finland.

The data does not include women, as only men in Finland are required by law to do military service and take an IQ test.

Commenting on the findings, University of Liverpool Management School Professor David Forrest said: “Our research found a strong correlation between men with high IQs and those who participate in skillful gambling, such as horse racing betting.

“It is important to note that our findings cannot necessarily be generalized to chance-based gambling such as slot machines. However, very little previous research has been done on the association between intelligence and skill-based gambling and so finding such a’ A strong connection is important.”

Niko Suhonen et al, Does IQ Predict Engagement in Skills-Based Gambling? Massive evidence of horse racing betting, Behavioral Decisions Magazine (2022). DOI: 10.1002/bdm.2300

