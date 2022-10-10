Research finds unprecedented levels of insects damaging plants

Lauren Azevedo-Schmidt searches for fossilized plants in Wyoming’s Hanna Basin in a deposit dating back about 60 million years. She and other researchers compared fossil leaves to modern samples and found higher rates of insect damage today. Credit: Lauren Azevedo-Schmidt



Insects today cause unprecedented levels of damage to plants, even as insect numbers decline, according to new research led by University of Wyoming scientists.

The first study of its kind compares herbivore damage from insects of modern plants with that of fossilized leaves from as far back as the late Cretaceous, nearly 67 million years ago. The findings appear in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“Our work bridges the gap between those who use fossils to study plant-insect interactions in deep time and those who study such interactions in a modern context with fresh leaf material,” said the lead researcher, UW Ph.D. graduate Lauren Azevedo-Schmidt, now a postdoctoral research associate at the University of Maine. “The difference in insect damage between the modern era and the fossilized record is striking.”

Azevedo-Schmidt conducted the study with UW Department of Botany and Department of Geology and Geophysics Professor Ellen Currano, and Assistant Professor Emily Meineke of the University of California-Davis.

The study examined fossilized leaves with insect damage from the Late Cretaceous to the Pleistocene, just over 2 million years ago, and compared them to leaves collected by Azevedo-Schmidt from three modern forests. The detailed study looked at different types of damage caused by insects, finding a marked increase in all recent damage compared to the fossil record.

“Our results show that plants in the modern era experience unprecedented levels of insect damage, despite widespread insect decline,” the scientists wrote, suggesting the disparity could be explained by human activity.

More research is needed to determine the exact causes of increased insect damage to plants, but the scientists say a warming climate, urbanization and introduction of invasive species have likely had a major impact.

“We hypothesize that humans (insects) influenced damage rates and diversities within modern forests, with most human impact occurring after the industrial revolution,” the researchers wrote. “Consistent with this hypothesis, herbarium specimens from the early 2000s were 23 percent more likely to suffer insect damage than specimens collected in the early 1900s, a pattern linked to climate warming.”

But climate change doesn’t fully explain the increase in insect damage, they say.

“This research suggests that the power of human influence on plant-insect interactions is determined not only by climate change, but rather by the way humans interact with the terrestrial landscape,” the researchers concluded.

