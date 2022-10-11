Research finds federal pandemic aid to US public schools was insufficient to address student learning loss

Education researcher (2022). DOI: 10.3102/0013189X221125764″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Change in spending during the Great Recession and ARRA contributions. Credit: Education researcher (2022). DOI: 10.3102/0013189X221125764



While the federal government has provided an unprecedented level of emergency funding to public schools in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research, this support was insufficient and poorly targeted to offset the cost of recovering from learning loss in students. The study, by Kenneth A. Shores of the University of Delaware and Matthew P. Steinberg of George Mason University, was published today in Education researcher.

Shores and Steinberg estimate that $700 billion will be needed to offset the learning loss caused by COVID, far more than the $190 billion allocated by the federal government to K-12 public schools through primary and secondary relief funds. schools (ESSER). ESSER funding was approved through three bills signed in 2020 and 2021.

“Despite extraordinary support from the federal government during the pandemic, U.S. schools are still $500 billion short of what is needed to address unprecedented levels of learning loss,” said Steinberg, an associate professor of education and public policy at George Mason University. . “While the investment in ESSER has been incredibly large, it will pale in comparison to the negative impact on the economy if a generation of children does not recover from what this pandemic has done to them academically.”

To estimate the cost of overcoming student learning loss, the authors used previous estimates of learning loss, time spent on distance education, and the cost of increasing student learning performance, obtained from existing studies and data from the U.S. Department of Education, the US Census Bureau and other sources.

Shores and Steinberg also found that ESSER funds were unlikely to be distributed to places with the greatest learning loss. The emergency aid was allocated to states through the Department of Education’s Title I program, using pre-existing rules that, in part, favor states that spend higher amounts on education. As a result, school districts across the country with similar poverty levels received very different amounts of support.

In addition, the authors note that while Title 1’s pre-existing allocation rules aim to address poverty, learning loss from COVID-19 often occurred for reasons unrelated to income, such as race.

“COVID-19 hit communities of color very hard, regardless of poverty,” said Shores, assistant professor of education policy at the University of Delaware. “Communities of color that have faced difficult challenges due to the pandemic would not have received the funds needed to remedy student learning losses.”

The authors note that many school districts do not intend to use the majority of the ESSER resources they receive to compensate for learning loss, and that policymakers know little about how ESSER support is being used.

“Policymakers should require, or at least encourage, school districts to use federal aid to help overcome student learning losses,” Steinberg said. “This is far more important than using it, for example, to build new facilities — such as sports fields — that have little to do with meeting students’ academic needs.”

“School leaders should take the short- and long-term consequences of learning loss seriously and commit to addressing it with all the federal resources they have available,” Steinberg said. “At the same time, policymakers should work to establish data monitoring systems to track how districts are spending federal stimulus funds in real time.”

The study by Shores and Steinberg also examined parallels between federal K-12 emergency funding for the COVID-19 pandemic and federal K-12 emergency funding during the Great Recession. They found that the funds from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) were insufficient to fully offset the declines in district spending for the entire duration of the Great Recession. Lost revenue totaled $223 billion, while ARRA aid totaled just $50 billion and was allocated to districts not necessarily experiencing a drop in spending.

“In both cases, the federal government overly relied on what we consider to be ‘distribution channels of convenience’ to allocate the funds,” Shores said. “These distribution channels predate both crises and are ill-suited to the damage the crises have caused.”

“Reliance on established channels and regulations often results in emergency funds not going where they are needed most,” Shores says.

Helping students succeed: tackling pandemic-related learning loss

More information:

Kenneth Shores et al, Fiscal Federalism and K-12 Education Funding: Policy Lessons from Two Educational Crises, Education researcher (2022). Kenneth Shores et al, Fiscal Federalism and K-12 Education Funding: Policy Lessons from Two Educational Crises,(2022). DOI: 10.3102/0013189X221125764

Provided by the American Educational Research Association