Research calls for more open approach to adoption

According to new research from the University of East Anglia (UEA), a more open approach to adoption is needed so that adopted people don’t lose relationships with people who have been important to them in their lives.

Findings from two studies, published during National Adoption Week by the UEA’s Center for Research on Children and Families, also suggest that this helps adopted people gain a better sense of their own identity.

The theme of this year’s National Adoption Week is nurturing the relationships and identities of adopted children.

Prof Elsbeth Neil, from UEA’s School of Social Work and one of the authors of the study, said: “Adoption is often seen as a ‘new start’ with a ‘clean break’ from the birth of the child seen as necessary. But now new research with adopted adults shows the problems this approach causes throughout life.

“Without information about their background and family of origin, adopted people struggle with identity questions, and many feel frustrated that they lose important relationships, or simply don’t have the opportunity to get to know parents, siblings or others during their family.

“Tens of thousands of adopted adults and their biological relatives have been affected by the lack of openness to adoption, but services to help them cope with the consequences need greater priority.”

Prof Neil added: “Adopted people need faster and easier ways to access their adoption data and they need access to affordable support services to help them process the emotional impact of adoption and to support them in finding their birth family where this is desired. .

“This research also has messages for children being adopted today, specifically that the system needs to do more to actually nurture children’s relationships where they are safe and supportive so they don’t end up with these identity questions as adults.”

The first study looks at how adoption agencies respond to requests from agency agencies to support reunions between adopted adults and their birth families.

Mediators support adopted adults in contacting their biological families, and conversely, they can support biological parents in making contact with their adopted child.

Before intermediation services can connect people, they must ask the agency holding the adoption records to check the record for contact details, background information, and to ensure that the adoptee has not vetoed contact with birth relatives.

This new study, conducted in conjunction with adoption agency Joanna North Associates, examines how quickly adoption agencies respond to these requests and what factors may hinder a timely response. One of the key recommendations is that more strategic attention should be given to the needs of adopted adults and birth relatives at the national and agency levels.

dr. Joanna North said: “Our work in connecting adopted people to their lost family of origin has shown us how much human suffering it takes when people cannot connect with their biological relatives in a timely manner. These searches are time sensitive. Too often the system was so slow to respond to our requests for data that the subject of a search may have died before we reached them.

“The research we conducted with UEA shows the wide disparity in how long it can take agencies to check files, as well as the lack of resources and guidance to run searches quickly.

“Governments should ensure a consistent process from local authorities so that there is a minimum standard to help adopted people access their data, reducing the suffering this causes.”

The second study, conducted in collaboration with adoption support agency PAC-UK, analyzes survey data from more than 200 adopted adults exploring their priorities around the topic of maintaining family relationships at birth.

It found broad support for prioritizing birth-family relationships, the need for increased support for adopted adults, and a more open discussion of birth-family ties. The findings will be presented today at an online event hosted by PAC-UK and led by adopted adults.

PAC-UK National Strategic Lead Mike Hancock said: “We are in an exciting time of potential change in adoption, with questions being raised about whether severing ties with birth family and resulting secrecy around identity is beneficial for adopted children. The message we get for many adopted adults is that it isn’t.”

In a webinar on Thursday (October 20), Prof. Neil will discuss ongoing work on the ‘theory of change’, focusing on the adoption system and highlighting the key issues associated with the lack of openness in adoption, and the problems this causes for adopted people, biological parents and adoptive parents.

The webinar is conducted in collaboration with CoramBAAF, an independent organization for professionals, foster carers and adopters, and anyone who works with or cares for children in or out of care, or adults who have been involved in adoption.

In recent months, researchers have drawn on existing research and spoken to a wide range of people with lived and professional experience. The event will feature contributions from a range of people with life experience, including adopted adults, a biological parent and adoptive parents. Attention will be given to what else can be done to improve the adoption system.

