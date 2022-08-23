Rescuers save mother dog and seven of her puppies after digging them out of a landslide in Turkey

<!–

A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and nearly her entire litter of puppies after digging them out of a landslide with his bare hands.

Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide earlier this month when he heard an animal cry for help.

The vet ran to the site of the landslide and soon came across a stray dog ​​buried in a small den up to her neck in the earth, unable to move.

‘I saw that there was a dog in the ground. Only her head remained [above the soil],’ said Buyumez the Dodoadding that the animal was in considerable distress.

Scratching the earth with his bare hands and a small shovel, the heroic vet was able to get the mother dog to safety and no doubt save her from a slow and painful death.

But the stray dog ​​continued to howl after she was freed despite her lack of injuries, leading Büyümez and a colleague to suspect that another animal might have been caught in the sudden landslide.

Knowing they couldn’t leave without continuing their search, Büyümez and his colleague got on their hands and knees and continued to drag soil and rocks out of the collapsed den.

After minutes of fervent digging, the couple came across a small body, the fur of which was matted with dirt.

Fearing the puppy’s death, Büyümez desperately pulled back the remaining soil to release the dog, which to his delight appeared to be largely unharmed.

Going back for more, the pair of Good Samaritans continued to dig for over two hours until they managed to free a total of eight puppies, presumably the lone stray’s entire litter.

One of the furry canines had sadly passed away, but the mother dog was eventually reunited with seven healthy and strong little hairballs, thanks to the quick thinking and hard work of Büyümez and his colleague.

The mother and her pups had been buried when a makeshift house they had made for themselves collapsed

The incredible rescue attempt lasted over two hours and ultimately resulted in seven of the eight puppies surviving the ordeal

After conducting the successful rescue, Büyümez said he believes the mother dog was somehow surviving on her own along with her puppies after she managed to build a small house for her family before the den. collapsed amid the landslide.

Fortunately, the puppies no longer have to fend for themselves as the vet stated that he would take them in and raise them as his own dogs.

‘Their general condition is very good. The mother and her puppies are protected,” Büyümez said. “I’ll take care of them like mine.”