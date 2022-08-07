Rescuers rush to save two freezing bushwalkers stranded at a waterfall in the Blue Mountains

Two young bushwalkers were taken to safety by plane after they got stuck on a trail in the Blue Mountains and spent the night shivering in freezing temperatures.

A rescue operation began just after 6 p.m. on Saturday after a 25-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were reported to have gotten into trouble while canyoning.

The pair activated an emergency beacon and paramedics and special operations teams rushed to the Claustral Canyon Trail near Mount Tomah.

A rescue helicopter spotted the hikers at the base of a waterfall and emergency services pulled in just after 10pm to try to reach them.

They were assisted by the Police Helicopter and the Toll Rescue Helicopter, but it was soon discontinued due to treacherous conditions and poor visibility.

On Sunday morning, the young bushwalkers were safely hoisted from the area before being treated by paramedics.

They suffered no serious injuries, but showed signs of hypothermia. They did not require hospitalization.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Greg Marshall praised the young walkers for taking a distress call with them – a decision that likely saved their lives.

“This couple was very cold when we got to them and temperatures around zero degrees made it an uncomfortable night,” he said.

“They did well to bring an EPIRB distress beacon and activate it if they got into trouble.

“The coordinates we received helped our aeromedical team locate them and get help.

“It’s an important lesson for anyone going out into the bush: bring an EPIRB. It can be a life-saving device.

‘This was a difficult and lengthy rescue operation in which all the authorities involved worked well together for a good result.’