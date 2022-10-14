Rescuers desperately trying to save horses trapped in floods near Melbourne

Horses have been caught in floods in Victoria as their owners and locals desperately try to save the animals.

Major floods have inundated the city of Mangalore and the surrounding region after central Victoria was drenched with rain all week.

The severe wet weather hit local horse breeder Yulong Stud, flooding paddocks and nearby fields.

Dozens of horses have been caught in the floods and are struggling to get out of the raging water.

Owners have tried to save their thoroughbreds by herding them out of the water.

They are using a single boat vessel to rescue the animals and have called for emergency help with boats and life jackets.

Yulong Investments said in a tweet: ‘We are in desperate need of life jackets, boats, blankets, blankets and any other help people in the Nagambie area can give us as we have a number of horses to rescue from flooded paddocks.’

Trucks are reportedly on their way to Mangalore to transport the rescued horses to higher ground.

At least a dozen horses are still trapped in the flooding on the property, according to 10 News.

Cities in Melbourne and central Victoria are being devastated by rising floods after a week of heavy rainfall.

Evacuation orders have been issued for Rochester, Wedderburn, Maribyrnong in Melbourne’s inner city, Benalla and Carisbrook.

More than 450 properties in Rochester are expected to be affected when the swollen Campaspe River crests.

The Victorian SES warned that flooding in the city could resemble those in 2011, when 80 per cent of the city and surrounding countryside were inundated.

For those living in Seymour, which is just over an hour north of Melbourne, they were told on Friday morning that it is too late to leave. An emergency center has opened in Wedderburn Hall.

‘It is now too late for people to leave the area bounded by the Goulburn River to Redbank Rd; along the Goulburn Valley Hwy to Whiteheads Creek up to the railway line and along the bridge crossing the river to the south,’ VicEmergency said.

‘If you are not evacuated, you should seek shelter in the highest place possible.’

The same warning has also been issued for low lying areas between Benalla and Baddiginnie.

Those unable to escape to safety have been told to seek shelter on the highest possible ground and ensure they have enough food and water.

‘Be aware that you may be isolated from flooding for a considerable period of time,’ reads the warning.

There have also been countless warnings to move to higher ground and to avoid flooded areas around the state.

42 suburbs have been declared at risk.

Brunswick, Coburg, Fitzroy and Northcote in Melbourne’s inner-north and Essendon, Sunshine, Footscray and Yarraville in the west are all on the list of ‘at risk’ suburbs.

There may be some relief in store for Victorians, with the Bureau of Meteorology declaring that the severe weather warning issued for the state has now been cancelled.

Scattered showers are expected in the state’s southern and mountain districts until Friday, but the wet weather has mostly eased.

But Victoria’s emergency commissioner, Andrew Crisp, has warned the state’s flood risk will not end after today, or even after this weekend.

He told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell ‘we’re in this for a while’, with the state experiencing a ‘campaign flood event’.

“There’s another low developing so we’ll probably see that weather next Wednesday/Thursday,” he told Mitchell.