Rescuers desperately race to save hundreds of whales stranded on a beach in Tasmania:

More than 200 pilot whales have stranded near Macquarie Harbor on Tasmania’s west coast, two years after Australia’s largest ever stranding in the same spot.

Wildlife experts and the Tasmanian Police are heading to the site to investigate the mass stranding and attempt to save the surviving whales.

About half of the whales that have washed ashore are still alive, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania told the Daily Mail Australia.

Experts say the beached whales are from the same group.

About 230 pilot whales are stranded on Ocean Beach and on a sandy expanse in Macquarie Harbor on Tasmania's east coast

‘The animals, which appear to be pilot whales, are stranded on Ocean Beach. Some of the animals are stranded on a sandy expanse in Macquarie harbour,’ NRE Tas said.

The department confirmed that a Marine Conservation Program team was on its way to the area with whale rescue equipment.

They will work with agents from the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service and the Tasmanian Police.

“Naval wildlife experts will assess the scene and situation to plan an appropriate response,” the statement said.

The department explained that they had a manual for such an incident that had been updated since Australia’s largest stranding in 2020 at the same location where at least 380 whales died.

“The department has a comprehensive cetacean accident manual, which has been extensively revised since the mass stranding in 2020, and guides the response to strandings.”

‘Stranding response in this area is complex. If it is determined that there is a need for help from the general public, a request will be made through various avenues,” she added.

The massive stranding comes just two days after 14 sperm whales died when they washed up on King Island, off Tasmania’s northwest coast.

Those whales, all young males, were discovered Monday afternoon at a local fishing spot.

Wildlife biologists and a veterinarian are still investigating how the pod ran aground — with theories ranging from warmer temperatures to seismicity in the area.

Today’s beaching comes two years after Australia’s largest mass beaching of whales, which also took place near Macquarie Harbor in Tasmania.

More than 470 pilot whales stranded off the coast as rescuers at the time battled to save the few remaining alive.

Of the 470 that washed ashore, at least 380 whales died.

The search was initially launched after 270 whales were spotted in shallow water.

Rescuers were hampered by the extremely cold temperatures and rain.

Theories why sperm whales washed ashore on Monday It was quite unusual for sperm whales to wash ashore, marine scientist Dr. Olaf Meynecke of Griffith University told the Australian Associated Press. “Are these animals sick or have they suffered from something?” said Dr. Meynecke. “We know that massive seismicity is planned for gas and oil exploration throughout the area, so I’m not sure if there was any seismicity.” “There could also be natural geomagnetic changes that could affect these animals.” Warmer temperatures could also alter ocean currents and displace the whale’s traditional food sources, said Dr. Meynecke. “They go to different areas and look for different food sources,” he said. “If they do this they aren’t in the best physical shape because they might be starving, so it might lead them to take more risks and maybe move closer to shore.” Naturalist Vanessa Pirotta said the reason why the whales went to shore remained “a complete mystery.” “We just don’t know why this is happening,” she told ABC. “That’s the million dollar question every time this kind of event happens.” Dr Pirotta said the stranding could have been caused by a navigation error, or the… group tracking a whale on its way to shore.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment said it was not uncommon to see sperm whales in the King Island area where the first stranding occurred this week.

“It is not uncommon for sperm whales to be sighted in Tasmania and the area where the whales are stranded is within normal range and habitat for sperm whales,” a spokesman told the Daily Mail Australia.

“While further research needs to be done, it’s possible the whales were part of the same bachelor group — a group of younger male sperm whales that interacted after they left the mother group.”

Park and Wildlife Service employees monitor the site.

Swimmers and surfers have also been warned to avoid the west coast of King Island, as the whale carcasses can attract sharks.

The string of strandings comes exactly two years after the largest whale stranding in Australia’s history, which also took place near Macquarie Harbor.

More than 470 pilot whales stranded off the coast of Tasmania. At least 380 died

Rescue teams tried to save the remaining whales that were still alive

Beached whales usually die from dehydration.

The animals have a very thick layer of blubber that keeps them warm at deep sea temperatures, but causes them to quickly overheat at the surface.

A beached whale can also be crushed by its own weight, without water acting as a support, or else, if they are stranded in deep water, they can drown if their blowholes are covered.

Mass strandings of whales are relatively common in Tasmania.