Rescued four men clinging to Esky off Melbourne’s Mornington Peninsula

Four men clung to an Esky and a life jacket after their recreational boat sank 1 km off the coast.

Police say the group, three of whom are aged 27 and one is 26, owe their lives to a beacon used to alert emergency services of their predicament.

They were “recreational cruising” about a mile from Melbourne’s Mornington Peninsula on Dec. 30, when the ship began taking on water at around 8:45 p.m.

In the dark, they managed to quickly activate an emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) before the ship sank.

Kristina Clappison, senior marine police officer, said the men had told police there were more life jackets on board, but they didn’t have time to retrieve them.

Four men (pictured top right) clung to an Esky and a life jacket after their recreational boat sank 1 km from shore

The cause of the incident is unclear and an investigation is underway, police say.

“Incidents like this show how crucial it is for boats to carry the correct safety equipment,” she said.

“The result would undoubtedly have been very different if these men had not had a distress beacon.”

The marine police team managed the incident and notified the Mornington Volunteer Marine Rescue unit, who quickly rushed out to collect the men.

Clinging on to an Esky and a life jacket in the icy water, the four were picked up without injury.

One of the men used his flashlight to guide the rescuers to their location.

Sergeant Michael Quirk said the men were picked up by the lifeboat ‘quite quickly’.

The four lucky men are pictured waiting for help after their boat sank

The photo shows the lifeboat bringing the men on board after locating them off the coast

“Of course it’s not very common, but they had to improvise and the Esky was crucial in keeping them afloat,” he said.

“They are very lucky, the waters can be very unforgiving. There isn’t much room for error, especially in bad conditions.’

Senior Constable Clappison said all boat operators should ensure their vessels are in good working order and carry the required safety equipment before setting out.

“The men gained crucial time until help arrived by having a life jacket,” she said.

Police divers are expected to attempt to retrieve the ship on Thursday and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.