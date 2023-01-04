Rescue workers warn after 1200 rescues in just seven days

“It has been a perfect storm and one that we are really concerned about [the fact] it’s only the first week of [January].”

Loading

Pearce said drowning rates have been exacerbated by the number of people seeking to avoid the crowds by visiting unpatrolled beaches.

“We’re just seeing massive flooding along the NSW coast, which is great for communities, but a burden on the lifesavers,” Pearce said.

“As long as this warm weather continues, we will see the crowds. We’re just super concerned that this will push people into unpatrolled locations and that this drowning rate will go up.