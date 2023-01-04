Rescue workers warn after 1200 rescues in just seven days

“It has been a perfect storm and one that we are really concerned about [the fact] it’s only the first week of [January].”
Pearce said drowning rates have been exacerbated by the number of people seeking to avoid the crowds by visiting unpatrolled beaches.
“We’re just seeing massive flooding along the NSW coast, which is great for communities, but a burden on the lifesavers,” Pearce said.
“As long as this warm weather continues, we will see the crowds. We’re just super concerned that this will push people into unpatrolled locations and that this drowning rate will go up.
With forecasts pointing to drier weather this summer, Surf Life Saving NSW has prepared for December by increasing the number of rescue jet skis and helicopters and sending rescuers from Sydney to regional areas.
The organization also increased drone technology and made more CPR equipment available to crews.
Pearce said he would never blame a parent for trying to save a drowning child, but urged them to use a flotation device in a rescue.
“You never see a lifesaver who doesn’t bring a rescue board or tube when they’re doing a rescue,” he said.
“The bottom line is that if you’re going to attempt a rescue, you need a flotation device because when you go out, you need something to hold on to.”
