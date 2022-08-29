Rescue pup is a viral sensation as a SURFING therapy dog

An adorable surf therapy dog ​​helps children and adults with mental illness by riding the waves.

Owner Kirstie Coy-Martin, 48, rescued Poodle, a poodle mix, in 2016 and began training him on the beaches near Chichester, Sussex, later that year.

Now Scooter, who has his fur in a blue mohawk, acts as Kirstie’s service dog and surf therapy dog, as well as visiting hospitals and care homes.

Kirstie, a police officer, said, “Scooter definitely changes lives, and he definitely changed mine.

Scooter, seven, is a therapy dog ​​living in Chichester who was trained as a therapy dog ​​and surf dog after being rescued by Kirstie Coy-Martin, 48, who left

In addition to being a surf therapy dog, Scooter visits hospitals and nursing homes and helps hundreds of people with their mental health

“I knew I had to adopt him when a friend sent me a picture of him, he looked at the camera and it was like his eyes were reaching into my soul.

“He’s just amazing, he’s so good at giving comfort to the people who need it.

“When we visit a hospital or a care home, he has a sixth sense for who is most sick, or who misses his own dog, and he makes a bee line for them.”

Scooter is known for his blue mohawk that always makes people laugh.

Kirstie said Scooter has a ‘sixth sense’ about who needs comfort most when visiting hospitals and care homes

Hitting the waves with Scooter helps people build their confidence. Usually it starts with a hug while they discuss any problems they want, and ends with a trip to the sea

Kirstie said, “I just did it to make people laugh, and it always does.

“You sometimes have someone who thinks I’m being cruel to him or something, but I would never do anything he doesn’t like.

“When people see him on the street, they always want to chat, so I get to educate people about therapy dogs and surf therapy.

“We always try to make people laugh, even though some of the things we deal with are quite serious.”

The pup who manned his own dog surfboard, Kirstie, revealed he was first trained as a therapy dog, before becoming a surf dog

Scooter has helped children and adults alike with his surf therapy skills, usually starting with a hug while discussing any issues, and ending with a trip into the sea.

Kirstie said, “There was one guy who didn’t even get out of the car during his first session.

“After a few weeks he was surfing alone with Scooter, and his mom said he was like a new kid.

“It really helps build their confidence, and he works with adults too.

“Usually that’s how we all start talking in a circle on the beach about what brought them here.

“Scooter normally cuddles with whoever is speaking, and then we go into the water, from paddling to surfing.”

Scooter, pictured on the board, is the only known surf therapy dog ​​in the UK and Kirstie had to contact surfers in California for advice on how to train and care for him

Kirstie started training Scooter as a therapy dog ​​a few months after she adopted him.

She said, ‘If you are rescued, you never know what their behavior will be like.

“He was so cold when I first got him, but I waited a few months just in case that changed.

“In the beginning, he took all the exams to become a therapy dog ​​at a charity that sends dogs to care homes and hospitals. Then I saw something online about dogs for surf therapy and it was a lightbulb moment for me.

“I like surfing and he was already a therapy dog, so I wanted to combine the two.”

Kirstie eventually had to contact someone in California for more information, as Scooter is the only surf therapy dog ​​in the UK.

She said, “Someone in California sent me a training kit for him and we started working on it.

“At first it was just putting a surfboard in the yard and getting him used to standing on it, then on pillows and cushions so he could balance.

“From there we went to a dog pool, and the woman who runs it was a little surprised when I said what I was doing, but she said it was fine.

“Then we went to the beach on quiet days and now he can surf alone.”