Rescue dog looks permanently surprised due to rare birth defect

A dog named Belle looks permanently surprised after being born with a birth defect.

The doberman cattle dog’s crotch was born with the muscles in her head stretched backwards making her look shocked or surprised.

Owner Lieschen O’Connor, 38, who is from Tyler, Kansas, adopted Belle from Lawrence Humane Society in 2017.

The birth defect makes her look shocked or surprised, but Belle’s condition doesn’t hurt her

This is an organization that takes care of homeless and abused animals.

Belle’s condition doesn’t hurt her, but Lieschen has to apply eye drops regularly because they often get a little dry.

The dog’s unique appearance has earned her more than 160,000 followers on TikTok, with many commenting on Belle’s quirky appearance.

One comment read, “Her expressions make my heart swell,” while another read, “She’s the cutest dog on TikTok, I love her so much.”

Lieschen, a higher education project manager, said, “She is gentle with other animals and great with children. ‘

He continued: “Belle is extremely sweet and a little crazy. If dogs could laugh, Belle would definitely laugh a lot!

‘When people meet her in person, they usually say that she is beautiful and has an expressive face. “People online tend to think Belle is the cutest puppy ever.”

