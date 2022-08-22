Republicans who say they support Trump more than the party RISES in wake of raid, new poll finds 

The number of Republicans who say they support Donald Trump for the party has risen after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, according to a poll released Sunday.

It’s the latest sign that Trump could win a political dividend from ransacking his Florida home, tightening his grip on the party’s grassroots ranks.

The NBC News poll found that 41 percent of Republicans said they supported the former president more than the party, an increase of seven points since May.

By contrast, about 50 percent said they put the party for Trump — a 58 percent drop when the question was last asked.

The poll of 1,000 registered voters was conducted Aug. 12-16, a week after FBI agents unleashed a storm among Trump allies by arriving at dawn with a search warrant to search Mar-a-Lago.

Trump himself has said it will deliver seats to Republicans during the November midterms, and senior officials question whether this will prompt the former president to jump into the 2024 race earlier than expected.

“Republicans could win many additional seats, both in the House and Senate, because of strong opposition to the raid on Mat-a-Lago,” he posted on his Truth Social media platform last week.

“Polls show that some of the Republican ground lost in recent weeks has more than been made up for with the unannounced FBI Break-in, which should never have happened!”

Former President Trump and his allies hope the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home will bring support and money as he ponders a possible 2024 election run

A new poll shows that after the FBI raid, an increasing number of Republicans see themselves as Trump fans first, and GOP supporters second

At the same time, however, some key donors and strategists have told DailyMail.com that they believe Trump has steered the party toward weak candidates for the November midterm elections and that his hold on the GOP won’t last much longer.

FBI agents conducted the search as part of an investigation into documents brought to Trump’s Florida headquarters after he left office last year.

A title deed unsealed Friday showed the FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents.

Some were marked not only top secret but also “compartment sensitive information,” a category designed to protect the country’s top secrets.

The court records gave no more specific details about what the documents contained, except that one set was labeled “re: the president of France” and another set Roger Stone’s leniency.

More could be revealed about the case if a Florida judge goes ahead and orders the disclosure of the FBI’s affidavit requesting the warrant, albeit likely in redacted form.

Yet Trump’s base has been frowned upon by right-wing radio hosts, who have even compared the FBI to the Nazi Gestapo and the Stasi secret police in East Germany.

The search warrant was approved by U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who must now decide how much of an affidavit to make public, revealing more details about the case.

A title deed unsealed after Monday’s raid showed the FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents as part of its investigation into presidential files.

A poll published last week suggested the raid had given Trump a boost over his closest Republican rival for the 2024 nomination.

The POLITICO/Morning Consult poll was conducted on Aug. 10 — two days after agents searched Mar-a-Lago — and found that 57 percent of Republicans chose Trump over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

More than two-thirds of Republicans also said they believe the search was politically motivated.

Allies, including radio host John Fredericks, agree with Trump that the raid will also mobilize support in November’s midterm elections.

“It leads him to a landslide victory in November 2024, it leads to a massive 50-70 House gain and three in the Senate,” Fredericks, Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaign chairman in Virginia, said last week.

“This has activated the Trump MAGA base like nothing I’ve ever seen. It has activated independents and this is going to backfire on the administrative state and the left-wing Marxists who are now in charge.”

A new poll shows a majority of likely voters agree with the statement that the FBI has become President Joe Biden’s ‘personal Gestapo’ after the Mar-a-Lago raid

Trump fans gathered to show support after the raid on his Mar-a-Lago resort

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s home has damaged the agency’s reputation with Republican and independent voters, according to a new poll that showed a majority agrees with the idea that it ” Biden’s Gestapo’ has become.

The search for Mar-a-Lago has encouraged Trump supporters and generated a wave of donations to the former president’s political organizations.

And close allies, including Steve Bannon, have used the public platforms to compare the FBI to Hitler’s Gestapo or East Germany’s brutal secret police, the Stasi.

In a new survey, Rasmussen Reports asked 1,000 likely voters if they agreed with Trump loyalist Roger Stone, who last year said the FBI had become President Joe Biden’s “personal Gestapo.”

At the time he said it, some 46 percent of voters agreed with that assessment.

Now some 53 percent of voters agree – including 34 percent who strongly agree.

The numbers divide along party lines. Seventy-six percent of Republicans agree with Stone, while 57 percent of Democrats disagree.