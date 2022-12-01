Republicans warn January 6th committee that they will investigate its work

<!–

House Republicans are preparing to scrutinize the Jan. 6 House committee that investigated the Trump administration’s conduct before and during the U.S. Capitol uprising.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is seeking to become the next House speaker, has appointed committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi demanding that his panel keep records and transcripts.

McCarthy — whose own dealings with former President Donald Trump became the subject of the panel’s investigation — attacked his work, saying it had spent “millions of taxpayers’ money.”

He flatly told Thompson that on January 3, his work “will come to an end.”

The detonation comes as the Jan. 6 panel, created by a Democratic-controlled majority vote following the violent attack on the Capitol, scrambles to prepare a comprehensive report before disbanding.

“You spent a year and a half and millions of tax dollars on this investigation. It is imperative that all information gathered is preserved, not only for institutional prerogatives, but also for transparency to the American people,” McCarthy Thompson wrote.

It comes after McCarthy visited the White House and destroyed Joe Biden’s agenda, inviting him to visit the border, at a time when McCarthy is trying to gain his own support from far-right critics within the GOP Conference. Trump said after the election that he would support McCarthy as speaker.

“The American people have a right to know that the allegations you have made are supported by the facts and to see the transcripts,” he wrote.

McCarthy referenced a Washington Post report that some committee officials are angry at Vice President Liz Cheney’s determination to focus on the role of former President Donald Trump.

Cheney was nominated along with fellow Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she turned down some of McCarthy’s original choices to serve on the committee.

The two she rejected: Jordan and Rep. Jim Banks, who each voted not to accept state-certified votes for Joe Biden.

Jordan is now preparing to examine material not mentioned in the commission’s final report.

McCarthy said Republican hearings on January 6 would focus on “why the Capitol complex was not safe.” The committee addressed these issues early in its investigation, but later hearings focused on a fake voter scheme, angry clashes with White House lawyers over Trump’s pressure on Mike Pence to refuse to accept votes for Biden, and testimony where Trump was looking forward to a Secret Service agent in an effort to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

House Republicans appear poised to return to a role they played when they controlled the chamber during Trump’s first two years in office, as they probed the origins of the Russia investigation and searched for alleged FBI misdemeanors and former Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller over his findings.