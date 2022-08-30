Republicans want to IMPEACH Biden if they retake the House – but GOP leaders silent as midterms loom

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

House members are ramping up calls to impeach President Joe Biden if their party takes control of the House of Representatives in November’s midterm elections.

Republicans are still expected to overtake Democrats’ slim majority in the House of Representatives, despite a slump in support after the Supreme Court and the rollback of abortion rights by several red states.

Over the past year and a half, multiple GOP lawmakers have accused Biden of “high crimes and misdemeanors,” mainly because of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and the ongoing crisis on the southern border with Mexico.

The largely symbolic efforts failed to succeed in the Democrat-controlled House.

But with less than three months before the races — which have the potential to disrupt Biden’s agenda-setting power for the second half of his term — conservative lawmakers are making it clear that impeaching the president is one of their top priorities.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene — who has filed articles of impeachment against Biden in the past over Afghanistan, the border and the Supreme Court — will do so again next year, DailyMail.com has learned.

Congressman Greene wanted Joe Biden ousted on his first day in office. She thinks it should be done as soon as possible,” Greene’s spokesman Nick Dyer told DailyMail.com.

House Republicans renew calls to impeach President Joe Biden with less than three months until midterm elections

“She will introduce the articles of impeachment at the 118th Congress.”

Rep. Arizona’s Andy Biggs said Tuesday morning it’s “not just Biden” they’re looking for in comments on Twitter.

Asked by DailyMail.com for clarification, his office joined growing GOP calls to indict the Secretary of Homeland Security over the migrant crisis and verbal attacks on the Attorney General over the Justice Department’s investigation into Donald Trump.

The office of Texas Rep. Chip Roy pointed out to DailyMail.com the former prosecutor’s calls for the impeachment of Biden and Mayorkas last year.

“In recent months, President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas have blatantly and consistently refused to do their constitutional duty to ensure that immigration laws are faithfully implemented as required by Article II, endangering countless American and foreign lives,” Roy told Fox News on August 3, 2021.

Illinois Conservative Representative Mary Miller called for the president’s removal exactly one year after an ISIS-K suicide bomber killed nearly 200 people, including 13 U.S. servicemen, outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul during the U.S. military’s evacuation. .

“Joe Biden’s presidency is the greatest national security flaw in our country’s history,” Miller said in a public statement Friday.

“I have called for immediate hearings on the mismanagement of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, in addition to the impeachment of Biden and other top Pentagon officials.”

A recent CBS News poll suggests the GOP is still expected to retake the House of Representatives in November — however, their projected lead has shrunk to just eight seats.

It’s not clear whether House Republican leaders will call for impeachment, given concerns about distancing independent and moderate voters ahead of the critical 2024 election cycle.

Taking a shot at Democrats’ two impeachments of Trump, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy promised in April that Republicans would not impeach Biden for “political purposes” — but didn’t rule out the move altogether.

“We are going to enforce the law. Anytime, if someone breaks the law and the branch becomes impeachment, that’s where we’d go. But we’re not going to use it for political purposes,” he told Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures.

House GOP Whip Steve Scalise and Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik have similarly kept quiet about impeachment, though the latter called Biden “unfit” for office following the deaths of 13 US troops in Kabul.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the offices of McCarthy, Scalise and Stefanik for comment.

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell said in September 2020 that he was against impeaching the Democrats’ commander in chief.

“Look, there will be no impeachment, but I think we have a good chance of winning that election next year,” he said after calls for the impeachment of the president over the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

At the time, he did not specify whether he would change his mind with a GOP-dominated Congress in 2023.