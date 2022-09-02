Republicans tear into Biden’s speech and says the red backdrop represents where his ‘policies lead’

Republicans saw red during President Biden’s prime-time speech, where he went after MAGA Republicans, both the content and the deep red background set up by his forward-thinking team.

The attacks came after former President Donald Trump — a key focus of Biden’s warnings and someone he called a threat to democracy — called the speech “awkward and angry.”

Among those who screwed up the speech was Ohio GOP Representative Warren Davidson, who tore up the speech in which Biden called MAGA Republicans an extremist threat to democracy.

Davidson retweeted a message from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy saying that the deep red background “looks like the Soviet Union and Hitler had a baby?”

Davidson, a member of the House Freedom Caucus filled with Trump loyalists, wrote: “A visual representation of where Joe Biden’s policies are leading… complete with dehumanizing rhetoric for anyone who dares oppose them. Sad day for America, but change is coming.’

Republicans trashed President Joe Biden’s speech as they chased MAGA ‘extremists’ and pointed to the red glow behind him

Davidson himself was criticized by Jewish groups in January for tweeting about Washington DC’s mask mandate, comparing it to the Holocaust. “Let’s not forget that the Nazis dehumanized Jewish people before segregating them, segregating them before incarcerating them, incarcerating them before they were enslaved, and enslaving them before they were slaughtered,” he wrote.

Senator Ted Cruz (R Texas).

Tonight Joe Biden vilified millions of Americans in a divisive and angry speech that was disconnected from the reality of his political failures. He’s not really interested in restoring the soul of the nation, he’s only interested in pitting his fellow Americans against each other.

Cruz went after Trump in 2016 in language as expressive as Biden’s, calling his then-presidential rival a “pathological liar,” but has since become a prominent Trump supporter in the Senate.

Republicans weren’t the only ones tweeting Thursday night.

Biden clapped back when critics called him out for divisive rhetoric. “We need a president who unites our country and brings out our best, not one who sows division and brings out our worst,” Biden tweeted.

Rocky Road: Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted an angry image of Biden

Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance said Biden spoke to Americans as if they were “sewer rats.” His comment was retweeted by Arizona Senate candidate and Trump loyalist Blake Masters

“Haven’t they destroyed enough of America already,” tweeted Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who held a hearing on election fraud before Jan. 6.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) retweeted an image of an angry Biden with both fists clenched. “If they run out of ice cream…” she wrote, mocking the president’s taste for ice cream, which sometimes earned him soft media attention.

Cruz, Boebert and Davidson each voted against the counting of votes certified by states where Trump and his allies alleged electoral fraud.

Georgia Republican Representative Austin Scott called the president “Dictator Joe” in his own removal from the event.

‘Dictator Joe. I’ve been in Congress for 12 years and I’ve never met this man because he doesn’t talk to Republicans. Now he’s calling half our nation terrorists, while real known terrorists are crossing our border with a record-breaking fentanyl killing thousands,” he wrote.

Unlike many of his colleagues who tore up Biden’s speech and tore up the image, Scott did not vote to reject votes certified by states for Biden.

Another Georgia lawmaker, Andrew Clyde, simply wrote, “Divider-in-Chief,” superimposed on the same deep red image. He became a target of the Jan. 6 House Committee after he compared people who had entered the Capitol to a “normal tourist visit.”

He said in a statement at the time: “Congress does not have the constitutional authority to nullify a state’s electoral votes — nor does the vice president — and I believe my decision to support the electoral college fulfills my sworn oath to the constitution.” ‘.

Biden aimed several barbs at people who worked to undo the election results.

“You can’t just love your country if you win,” Biden said.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” he said in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, at an event where the Marine Band played patriotic songs.

“They embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They do not live in the light of the truth, but in the shadow of lies.”