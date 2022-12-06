Republicans slam Biden for saying ‘there are more important things’ than the border

Republicans lined up to criticize President Joe Biden on Tuesday, saying his comments that there were more important things than the border in Arizona showed he didn’t care about the immigration crisis.

Biden flew to the state to celebrate a $40 billion investment in the manufacture of computer chips.

And upon leaving the White House, he confirmed that he would not visit the border, “because more important things are happening.”

Republicans said his disparaging comments simply showed he was out of touch.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas tweeted: “Children are being raped by cartel members. Tons of drugs are flooding the border that will kill Americans. Millions of illegal aliens cross the border (including suspected terrorists).

“However, Joe Biden doesn’t give a damn.

Migrants, mostly from Nicaragua, board a bus after being released by US Border Patrol Monday night in El Paso, Texas, another crossing point.

‘President Biden just confirmed what I’ve been saying for the last 2 years. He doesn’t care about the chaos, the crime, the drugs, the murders or the sex trafficking that takes place on the southern border.

Republicans have long urged Biden to visit the border and witness the problems there firsthand.

Each year of his presidency has brought new records for border encounters. In 2021 they will reach 1.7 million and in 2022 2.3 million.

‘What is more important than the collapse of UNITED STATES NATIONAL SECURITY!?’ asked Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas.

“Disgusting,” tweeted Republican Kari Lake, who has not conceded defeat in her campaign for governor of Arizona.

‘Joe Biden visits Arizona and accidentally confirms what we all knew: he doesn’t give a damn about the border crisis.’

Republicans, such as Nathan Brand of the Republican National Committee, said Biden was wrong to dismiss the crisis on the southern border so quickly.

John Cooper of the Heritage Foundation tweeted: ‘Tell Border Patrol.’

Biden will be just over 100 miles from the border during his visit.

He has not traveled to the border at all as president, despite the fact that it represents one of the biggest challenges for his administration with an increasing number of crossings, people smuggling, and fears that it is the main route into the country for smuggling of deadly fentanyl.

But the White House defended Biden’s comments, saying they were not dismissive.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president had been working on immigration since day one.

‘When the president first entered the administration, the first thing he did was introduce comprehensive immigration reform legislation. so that showed his commitment to addressing that issue,’ he told senior reporters riding Air Force One.

“Look, the president was clear that his top priority is investing in the American economy and in American communities.”

Republicans are urging the president to see firsthand the crisis on the southern border. In the image: Migrants try to cross the Rio Grande in Piedras Negras, Mexico, on November 16, 2022.

The first month of fiscal year 2023 saw more than 230,000 CBP encounters, the third-highest month in recent history, all occurring under the Joe Biden presidency.

Instead, Biden will join Apple CEO Tim Cook as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. announces plans to increase its investment in the state to $40 billion with a second production facility.

It is the company’s largest foreign investment and one of the largest foreign direct investments in US history.

Cook and Biden will visit the construction site where a $12 billion plant is going up in Phoenix.

It’s part of a push to bring more chipmakers to the US and avoid supply chain disruptions that cost billions of dollars in sales.

His visit coincides with voting in the Georgia Senate runoff, a close contest that Biden has avoided.

Biden will join Apple CEO Tim Cook at the chip plant in Arizona.

The new plant will produce some of the most advanced chips in the world

Instead, visit another battleground state, where hardline deniers backed by Donald Trump lost campaigns in last month’s midterm elections.

A White House official said the investments would create 10,000 high-wage, high-tech jobs, as well as more than 10,000 construction jobs.

“They will produce some of the most advanced cutting-edge chips in the world for major technology companies like Apple,” the official said.

A day earlier, the White House dismissed calls by Republicans for him to visit the border as a stunt.

“If Republican officials really want to deal with immigration, if they really want to deal with the border, then they would stop playing political tricks and really work with us on the plan that we’ve laid out, which they haven’t,” he said. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“And that’s what we want to make very loud and clear.”