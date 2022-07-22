Republicans Sharpen Post-Roe Attacks on L.G.B.T.Q. Rights

Some Democrats and advocates of LGBTQ communities say the Republican attacks have heightened concerns that Roe’s destruction could undermine other things built on the same legal foundation — the right to privacy enshrined in the Fourteenth Amendment — and lead to a increase hate crimes as well as suicides of LGBTQ youth.

“The dominoes have started to fall, and they won’t stop at just one,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat who was the first openly gay person elected to serve in government office there. “People should see the connection between reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, women’s rights, interracial marriages — these things are all legally linked.”

This year, Republican-led states have already introduced numerous restrictions on transgender youth and on school discussions about sexual orientation and gender.

In June, Louisiana became the 18th state, all with GOP-led lawmakers, to ban transgender students from playing on sports teams that match their gender identities. Laws to ban the transition of medical treatments to people under 18, such as puberty blockers, hormones and surgery — advocating gender-affirming care — have been enacted by four states. And after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law in March banning classroom discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity in early classes, over a dozen other states moved to imitate it.

In total, more than 300 bills have been introduced this year in 23 states to limit LGBTQ rights, according to the human rights campaignthe nation’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization.

The pending bills do not target same-sex marriage, but transgender youth, restrict school curricula and allow groups to deny services to LGBTQ people on the basis of religious belief. Most measures have failed to succeed due to opposition from Democrats and moderate Republicans.