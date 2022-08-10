Republicans say Trump raid, Scott Perry’s phone seizure ‘expose’ Biden administration’s tactics

<!–

A group of conservatives in the House of Representatives claimed Wednesday that both the FBI’s unannounced search of Donald Trump’s home and the seizure of GOP Rep. Scott Perry’s phone ‘exposing’ the Department of Justice’s armaments by the Biden administration.

Republicans have reacted with outrage after the former president announced that his Mar-a-Lago, Florida retreat was raided Monday by federal agents, in an operation that appears to be linked to documents sought by the National Archives.

Trump’s party was further outraged on Tuesday when one of its closest allies in Congress, House Freedom Caucus Chairman Perry, revealed that his phone had been stolen by three FBI agents who confronted him while Perry was traveling with family.

The FBI raid on President Trump’s private residence — coupled with the seizure of the private cell phone and communications of the Speaker of the House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) – reveals how the Biden administration has dangerously armed the US Justice Department against Democrat political opponents,” the House Freedom Caucus said Wednesday.

“Republicans must couple this unprecedented move with an equally historic and vigorous surveillance effort to stamp out all abuse and corruption within our federal law enforcement.”

The House Freedom Caucus vowed that the DOJ and the FBI would “be put under a microscope and examined piece by piece.”

“Corrupt officials must be cleaned up with all possible force and speed to restore accountability and transparency in Washington.”

Donald Trump raises his fist as he walks toward a vehicle outside Trump Tower in New York City on Aug. 10

He was at his Big Apple residence when his Florida refuge, Mar-a-Lago, was raided by federal agents with a search warrant

It comes amid mounting pressure from the right on Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray to break their lingering silence on the FBI operation in Trump’s home.

The former president was not at his residence in Palm Beach when the law enforcement operation took place on Monday morning, but rather at Trump Tower in New York City.

A day later, Scott Perry, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, had his phone confiscated by federal agents while he was traveling with family.

Earlier this year, it was reported that officials from the National Archives traveled to Mar-a-Lago, where they recovered 15 boxes of files that Trump had to leave in Washington when he left office.

Some records under the treasure were apparently classified in nature

CNN reported Tuesday that senior Justice Department officials made a rare visit to Trump’s Florida estate in June to discuss the files and observe where some were still being held.

And in an interview on Right Side Broadcasting Network Tuesday, Trump’s attorney, who was on the ground while agents took files, suggested that files labeled “classified secret” could be recovered, but she hastily added. admits that she believes they would have “no significant significance.”

It is one of two investigations that the Justice Department has opened into the former president, the other being an investigation into his alleged electoral fraud attempts.

It’s not clear whether the seizure of Perry’s phone is related to one of those investigations or to something else entirely.

Perry refused to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the riots in the United States Capitol.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has kept quiet about the highly sensitive law enforcement operations, despite Republicans urging him to explain them

Lawmakers on the panel wanted to speak to Perry about his alleged involvement in Trump’s efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss.

Perry broke the news that his phone had been stolen in his own statement on Tuesday, linking it to the apparently unrelated FBI raid on Trump’s property.

He said the officers who seized his device “made no attempt to contact my lawyer, who would have arranged” for them to have it anyway.

“I’m outraged — but not surprised — that the FBI, led by the Justice Department of Merrick Garland, would confiscate a sitting Congressman’s phone,” Perry said.

“My phone contains information about my legislative and political activities and personal/private conversations with my wife, family, voters and friends. None of this is the government’s business.’

He added, “As with President Trump last night, the DOJ opted for this unnecessary and aggressive action rather than simply contacting my attorneys.”

Perry denounced both law enforcement tactics and those of a “banana republic.”