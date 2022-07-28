Republicans say they will STOP paying Trump’s legal fees for election lawsuits if he runs in 2024 

Republicans will stop paying Donald Trump’s legal fees if he announces he will run for president in 2024, according to a new report released Thursday.

The Republican National Committee has paid out millions of dollars to law firms representing the former president amid government investigations and investigations into his business interests.

But officials also worry that Trump could hurt the party’s prospects if he announces a presidential election before this year’s election.

An RNC official told: ABC news that Trump would lose financial support once he starts a campaign because of the party’s “neutrality policy” that prohibits it from taking sides in primaries.

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel expressed the position in an interview in January.

“The party must remain neutral,” she said. “I’m not telling anyone to run or not to run in 2024.”

Senior Republicans say they want Trump to delay any announcement beyond the midterms.

Trump faces legal threat from multiple directions, including the Jan. 6 House committee building a case that the former president was responsible for the attack on the Capitol

However, insiders say the former president thinks it’s a good idea to delay the election by launching his campaign before voters head to the polls in November.

That could change the nature of the midterm elections from a referendum on Joe Biden’s crisis-stricken presidency to giving voters a choice between Biden and Trump.

House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy said this week he had encouraged Trump to delay any announcement.

“My point against him has always been, ‘Let’s go win 22,'” he told congressional reporters on Tuesday.

Reminding Trump that any announcement will hit him in the sack, without more legal subsidies, could be a way to make him rethink an early decision.

The latest financial disclosures from the RNC reveal the depth of its support.

From October 2021 through June, the RNC paid at least $1.73 million to law firms representing Trump, according to details filed with the Federal Elections Commission and reported by ABC News.

That included $50,000 to a law firm representing Trump in June alone.

That financial report has led some Republicans to question whether the RNC is truly playing fair.

The CEO of Donor and Canary LLC said it had taken little effort to remain neutral.

“The RNC needs Trump or Trump surrogates or Trump’s likeness to raise money, and Trump wants them to keep paying his bills and be as pro-Trump as possible,” Eberhart said. “So neither of you is in a hurry to cut the umbilical cord.”

Trump has repeatedly hinted that he wants to go in a different direction with the White House.

The latest came during a speech in Washington DC on Tuesday, when he spoke of a Republican returning to the presidency.

“They want to harm me, so I can’t work for you again,” Trump said as his audience chanted “four more years.”

“And I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

RNC support — including the use of Trump’s name in fundraising emails — also makes it harder for other 2024 opportunities.

“Other Republican candidates seeking the Republican nomination for president have good reason to be concerned that the party apparatus will be rigged against them in its unwavering support for Trump,” said Craig Holman of the government watchdog group Public Citizen.

RNC officials and Trump representatives declined to comment.