Republicans say ‘lame duck’ Democrats shouldn’t get to pass yearly budget before next Congress

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Conservative Republicans are calling on their colleagues to fight together against any government funding bill that gives Democrats a chance to pass an annual budget before the end of this year so they have a chance to pass a new budget in the next congress.

Forty-two Republicans, led by Rep. Chip Roy, urged colleagues to vote against any pending resolution “that would allow Democrats to pass a massive spending package in Congress’ upcoming lame duck session,” according to a press release.

“As the federal funding deadline of September 30 approaches, Republicans must do whatever it takes to ensure that no extra cent goes into this administration’s radical, inflationary agenda,” the letter read.

Congress has just 10 days to take action before government funding runs out at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30. The current rolling resolution (CR) under discussion would fund the government until December 16. Republicans say they will oppose any continuation of the resolution that expires before the first day of next Congress, Jan. 3, to avoid giving Democrats a chance to push through with a “lame duck” to get more of it. to pass on President Biden’s “radical, inflationary agenda.”

Conservative Republicans call on their colleagues to fight together against any government funding that gives Democrats a chance to pass an annual budget before the end of this year

Senate Republicans want ‘clean’ rolling resolution free of Manchin’s consent to reform deal with Schumer

The 46-member House Freedom Caucus has already taken a formal stance against any pending resolution not extended until the start of next Congress and to prepare new credits that will pull federal funding back to pre-Covid-19 levels.

Republicans are counting on taking back one or both chambers, giving them more control over the spending of federal funds.

On the Senate side, Senator Mike Lee and 13 of his colleagues are pushing for a “clean” CR that is “free of extra spending and foreign policymakers.”

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., and Senator Joe Manchin, DW.Va., are currently working on a deal to tie licensing reform to the CR, in exchange for the moderate Senator’s vote on the Inflation Reduction Act .

Republicans oppose the allowed reform deal, viewing it as Senator Lindsey Graham, RS.C., described it as a “political payback scheme.” GOP senators have enacted their own separate licensing legislation. At the same time, at least 70 House Democrats have opposed such a deal.

The White House has solicited tens of billions of dollars in new Covid preparedness funding, despite Biden declaring on Sunday that the pandemic is “over.” Republicans have objected to this, arguing that they should divert money from the $1.9 trillion US bailout to cover the costs of tests, therapies and new vaccines.

The White House is also seeking funds to address the monkeypox outbreak and further disaster relief.

Meanwhile, Democratic House and Senate leaders are seeking $12 billion in the CR for Ukraine, a prospect likely to draw some opposition from the GOP. If approved, it would bring total US funding to Ukraine to $60 billion.