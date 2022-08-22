Republicans say Fauci stepping down will not stop their plans to investigate him

House and Senate Republicans aren’t ready to agree to Dr. Anthony Fauci to drive into the sunset — and are already announcing that they plan to take him to Congress to testify even after the infectious disease expert announced his retirement.

Among those who jumped on the announcement was Kentucky Republican GOP Sen. Rand Paul, who has been involved in tense hearings with Fauci in the past.

Fauci’s resignation will not hinder a comprehensive investigation into the origins of the pandemic. He will be asked to testify under oath about any discussions he has participated in regarding the lab leak,” Paul tweeted.

Senators from both parties have been able to grill Fauci for his role as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. President Joe Biden also made him his chief medical adviser after he took office.

dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, announced Monday that he will step down at the end of the year

Republicans have already vowed to bring in Fauci to testify if they win a majority in the House or Senate, with plans to jump-start their own investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and the U.S. response. government.

The odds of that happening may have shifted slightly, with Senate Leader Mitch McConnell warning that the GOP’s chance of taking the House is greater than it is of winning the Senate, in part because of what he called “candidate quality.”

The out-of-party party usually has a significant advantage in out-of-year elections, and Biden’s overall popularity in an NBC poll released this weekend was still 42 percent.

Has some free time on his agenda: “While I leave my current positions, I am not retiring,” Fauci said in a statement

Employees spray disinfectant at the Wuhan train station in Wuhan’s central China’s Hubei province on March 24, 2020. Republicans have haunted Fauci over the origins of the pandemic, sometimes pointing the finger at profit-of-function investigations

House Oversight Member Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) called Fauci a “coward” and suggested the 81-year-old retire to avoid investigation by the GOP if they took over the House

Republicans clash with Fauci over masking, travel orders, lockdowns, school closures and the origins of the pandemic

Republican Representative James Comer, who will chair the House Oversight Committee if Republicans take over the House, tweeted that “Retirement Dr. Fauci cannot protect against Congressional scrutiny.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), an investigative Oversight member who declined to testify before the House Select committee on Jan. 6, tweeted that Fauci “conveniently resigns from his position in December before the Republicans of the House a chance to hold him responsible for the destruction of our country over the past three years. This man is a coward,” he added.

“Make no mistake, my colleagues and I will hold Dr Fauci accountable whether or not he remains in public office,” he added.

“As I leave my current positions, I am not retiring,” Fauci said in a statement. “After more than 50 years of public service, I plan to continue the next phase of my career while still having so much energy and passion for my field.

Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas told Fauci to keep the data, suggesting a detailed investigation.

‘Keep your records and don’t delete emails. There will come a time of reckoning,” he wrote. “See you in January,” tweeted Nehls, a Trump loyalist.

Fauci, 81, admitted 38 years of NIAID and played an important role in fighting pandemics such as HIV/AIDS, Ebola, Zika and other threats.

The AIDS crisis, in particular, put him in the national spotlight, but the global COVID-19 pandemic made Fauci a household name, as well as a target of Trump and many of his Republican supporters.

Critics blamed Fauci for some of the early missteps and criticized him for changing government guidelines for responding to the pandemic, on topics such as masking, travel, school closures and “lockdowns” and vaccines.

Fauci sometimes sparked public anger for calling on people to refrain from public activity and movement as the virus and a series of variants continued to spread. Fauci has said he has updated the guidelines as new research and information became available.

After becoming the face of the government’s covid response, he sometimes clashed with Trump and White House officials seeking a swift reopening.

Even when pushed out of the decision-making process, he was able to use his media platform to call for continued social distancing.

He became the subject of angry “fire Fauci” campaigns, even when he was held up as a resistance figure with “horn for Fauci” signs during the Trump administration.

Fauci went out of his way not to publicly criticize Trump in many of his public comments during his administration.

He was given a security detail after receiving threats.

Lawmakers who have tried to go after Fauci have sometimes found that he has the ability to retaliate.

When Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) demanded that he reveal information about his financial holdings and the $434,000 taxpayer salary that had already been disclosed, Fauci told him, “You are so misinformed, it’s extraordinary.”

Then he stepped on a hot microphone and said, “What an idiot.”