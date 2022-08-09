Republicans rally behind Trump, who again plays the favorite role: victim

Again, it was Mr Trump who dominated the news.

Fox News aggressively covered the search, with overhead camera footage from above Mar-a-Lago and multiple interviews with Trump’s family members, including his son Eric and daughter-in-law, Lara, and former government officials, such as Stephen Miller, his chief policy adviser, and Stephen K. Bannon, the chief strategist.



“A dark day for our republic,” Sean Hannity, a Fox News host, said to open his primetime show on Monday night. “The Justice Department, the rule of law, what appears to be a potentially shocking oversight – we will find out in due course – that could have serious consequences for many, many years.”

With right-wing media amplifying anger at the Biden administration, the widespread display of unity has been the latest sign of Mr Trump’s exhaustive reshuffle of the Republican party, which he has largely transformed into a promotional vehicle for his own political brand.

The importance of the intense loyalty he has demanded from Republicans was reflected Tuesday in Mr Trump’s calculations that a search of his home by federal investigators would have positive consequences within his party. During a meeting with advisers Tuesday, Mr. Trump was angry about the FBI’s search but insisted it would help him politically, according to one of them. Still, he rejected an admonition from some of his advisers to fly back to Mar-a-Lago and immediately announce a new presidential campaign, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

Trump’s other allies called for a “Draft Trump” effort, an idea put forward by South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham shortly after Mr. Trump left office, said a person familiar with the discussions.

Trump is considering an increasingly likely third White House bid, which could come in an unusually early announcement, in part to try to shield himself from a flurry of damaging revelations from investigations into his actions before and after the 2020 election.