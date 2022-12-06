Republicans pour cold water on Democrats’ hopes to pass a year-long government funding bill

Republicans are speeding up bipartisan talks to keep government open and funded for at least a year.

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell told reporters Tuesday that Congress is more likely to have to pass a spending bill any time soon and pick up the issue early next year.

But when lawmakers return in 2023, they’ll be navigating a very different political playing field to get things done, one in which Republicans control the House of Representatives.

The deadline to pass a spending bill and avoid a partial government shutdown is December 16.

It would include money to keep government agencies running and pay federal workers, plus other agenda items Democrats and Republicans can agree on.

Congressional leaders, including McConnell, met with President Joe Biden at the White House last week, where they discussed passing a comprehensive one-year package to keep the government running and its employees paid.

Several Republican senators told DailyMail.com on Tuesday that they oppose such a sweeping spending package.

Last week, McConnell said there was “widespread agreement” on the need to pass a omnibus bill, but he backed down today during a Senate Republican leaders’ press conference after the parties held their weekly political luncheons.

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell said lawmakers were in a “stalemate” over government funding after saying last week there was “widespread agreement” on passing a bill. of overhead.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer ignored a shouted question about McConnell’s comments at the end of his leadership news conference Tuesday.

“We’re at a pretty significant impasse,” he began. ‘Regarding public spending, time is running out. we have not yet been able to agree on a higher line.’

He said it was “becoming increasingly clear” that a short-term funding bill “until early next year” was more viable than a one-year package.

“We’re running out of time and that may be the only option we can accept,” McConnell said.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested on Fox News Monday night that McConnell needed to hold off on spending negotiations until Republicans control the House next year.

When asked about those comments on Tuesday, Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn told DailyMail.com: ‘I understand where you’re coming from. And that may be where we end up.

“I think it’s not very promising that we don’t even have a top line for a bus, so that may be where we end up,” Cornyn said.

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul made it clear that he was opposed to a blanket bill of any kind, period.

“I think the omnibus bill is a terrible idea,” Paul told DailyMail.com ahead of the Republican Senate policy luncheon.

“I think a big spending bill, a Pelosi-Schumer spending bill, is a horrible idea and just continues to bankrupt our country.”

Republican Senator John Cornyn was among lawmakers who suggested a one-year spending bill could be abandoned for a short-term bill that would bring the government funding debate to January 2023.

The top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, Richard Shelby, said the failure to pass a year-long bill “will have shown that we didn’t do our job.”

The top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, however, called the bill’s one-year delay “a slap in the face” for the US military.

“They’re the first to get hurt, the veterans,” Alabama Senator Richard Shelby told DailyMail.com.

“I think it will have shown that we didn’t do our job,” he told another reporter about the possibility of passing a short-term financing bill as a Band-Aid.

‘It’s not going to improve next year. We will have a divided House and Senate,” Shelby explained. ‘Let’s see what happens.’

As it stands, the Democrats can push their own omnibus bill through the House with just their majority. But it’s an uphill battle in the Senate, where at least 10 Republicans would have to sign on for a successful legislative effort.

House Republican Leader McCarthy argued that Republicans would be in a “stronger” position to pass a spending bill next year that is more in line with their priorities.

“We are 28 days away from the Republicans having the gavel,” McCarthy told Fox News on Monday night. “We would be stronger in every negotiation, so any Republican who is trying to work with them is wrong.”