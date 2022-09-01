Republicans plotting to sue to stop Biden’s student loan forgiveness

Republicans are considering their options to prevent Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan from taking effect, including a slew of lawsuits against the president.

Republican attorneys general — from states such as Arizona, Missouri and Texas — have met privately to discuss a strategy that would allow multiple cases to be filed in different courts across the country, the Washington Post reported.

And conservative groups like the Heritage Foundation and Job Creators Network are weighing options, too.

However, no lawsuits have been filed yet as lawyers weigh up the best way to fight Biden’s use of executive power to wipe out millions in federal government.

“We are actively exploring legal options to end the abuses of power and assault on working-class Americans by the Biden administration,” said Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who is running for the Senate. Fox News Digital.

Job Creators Network, founded by Republican donor Bernie Marcus, said it is building a legal team and filing a lawsuit with advisers.

“This is a bailout issued by an exaggerated outreach of the executive branch, similar to the employer’s illegal vaccine mandate and deportation moratorium lifted by the Supreme Court,” Alfredo Ortiz, the group’s chairman, told Fox news. “Like those examples of Biden’s regulatory state, this action should also be challenged in court.”

The difficulty may be to find who has the legal “competence” to challenge Biden’s decision in court.

The Supreme Court has already ruled that taxpayers have no power to sue the government, meaning a person cannot sue.

Borrowers who have already paid off their loan – and therefore do not qualify for the benefit – are probably also not entitled.

And state governments are seen as incompetent because student debt forgiveness doesn’t put a strain on their finances or powers, since it’s a federal program.

Courts are unlikely to consider an average taxpayer to have jurisdiction to sue.

One of the chambers of Congress could try to sue the government, arguing that Biden’s decision violates Congress’s power over the country’s finances. But for that to happen, Republicans would have to gain control of the House or Senate in the November election.

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, one of the biggest critics of Biden’s decision to cancel some of his student debt, said in a radio interview on Wednesday that it’s unclear who can sue.

He said a current student could file a lawsuit, arguing that debt forgiveness could prompt colleges to increase tuition fees, unfairly subjecting students to increased fees.

“The difficulty here is finding a plaintiff who the court believes will hold up,” Cruz said. “That can be a real challenge.”

Biden announced last week that his administration will forgive $10,000 in student loans for individuals earning less than $125,000 and joint applicants who collectively earn $250,000. Pell Grant borrowers would receive $20,000 in forgiveness.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that the decision could cost US taxpayers about $500 billion or more over the next decade.

Lawsuits are the only way to stop the executive measures.

Republicans have argued that Biden does not have the legal authority to wipe out anyone’s guilt.

“This is an illegal act by a president desperate for political victory,” a group of GOP lawmakers said last week.

Betsy DeVos, who served as Secretary of Education under President Donald Trump, called Biden’s move “100% illegal.”

The White House states that it can waive or amend loan balances under the HEROES Act of 2003.

The law, passed after the September 11 terrorist attacks, allows the Secretary of Education to suspend or change student financial aid programs in times of war or national emergencies.

The administration states that the covid pandemic qualifies as a national emergency.

“The judicial authority gives the secretary the power to ensure that the pandemic and emergency do not cause net financial harm to people,” Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said at a recent White House press conference. .

And the Justice Department wrote a 25-page memo to justify the debt cancellation.

The HEROES Act “authorizes the Secretary of Education to reduce or eliminate the obligation to repay the principal balance of federal student loans, including class-action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, provided all other requirements are met.” of statute are satisfied,” Assistant Attorney General Christopher Schroeder wrote.