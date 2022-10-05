Republicans hope to compensate Americans making under $400K who are ‘incorrectly’ audited

<!–

Two new Republican bills introduced Wednesday aim to prevent the IRS from “nickel and diming” Americans with audit violations after the Inflation Reduction Act added 87,000 agents to the agency to increase audits it conducts on American taxpayers.

The Prevention of Frivolous Actions by IRS Agents Act, introduced by Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall, would compensate Americans who earn less than $400,000 for costs associated with the prosecution of their case if they are wrongfully hit by a failed audit.

Marshall’s second bill would require the IRS to sell its stockpile of firearm ammunition, which has an estimated value of $700,000.

Both bills are a reactionary move after President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes $80 million for the IRS over 10 years and half is intended to help the agency crack down on tax evasion.

The funds could allow the IRS to hire 87,000 new agents, more than doubling its current staff.

“My legislation will hold the IRS accountable and force them to foot the bill for harassing American taxpayers with frivolous audits and threatening ammunition,” he added.

The Kansas Republican argued that the increase in IRS staffing is a way for Democrats to “shake down” Americans while also facing record inflation and gas prices.

The IRA passed Congress along party lines in both chambers, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote in the Senate this summer.

While Democrats hailed the measure as a way to tackle climate, health and tax issues, Republicans immediately criticized it as another massive funding bill that leads to government overreach and an aggressive expansion of the IRS.

The left also hailed the increase in IRS staffing and auditing as a way to hold wealthy Americans accountable for paying their fair share to the government during tax season.

The IRS Agents Prevention of Frivolous Actions Act would pay taxpayers after the settlement of their case if they were found to be improperly affected by an IRS audit, earn less than $400,000 and are ‘not convicted of any crime related to the audit’ .

If the bill is passed, the reimbursement may include auditor’s fees if the individual is not brought to trial but found criminally liable, but if they are prosecuted and found not guilty, the compensation may include attorney’s fees.

The bill is unlikely to gain any traction with Democrats who still control the House and Senate.

“November can’t come soon enough,” Marshall said, as Republicans battle to take control of both chambers in the 2022 midterm elections.

Marshall’s second bill would require the General Services Administration to sell all ammunition purchased or stored by the IRS or for agency use within 90 days of enactment. This has an estimated value of $700,000.