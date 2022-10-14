Republicans hope for a ‘new’ Kris Kobach in Kansas AG race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kris Kobach, the Kansan with a national reputation as a tough provocateur on immigration and voter identity laws, is trying to rebrand himself as a calmer, more stable voice in his comeback bid for elective office.

Republicans hope the Kansas Attorney General’s nominee is a “new” Kobach. Many of them say he sticks more to the message with a more organized campaign afterward losing the 2018 race for Kansas governor and a US Senate primary in 2020. Both losses were attributed to disorganized campaigns, and Kobach was too aggressive even for very Republican voters in Kansas.

The former Kansas Secretary of State built a national profile — and created lasting political enemies — as the go-to advisor to state and local officials who crackdown on illegal immigration. But his platform makes no mention of immigration this year. The signature mainstay of his campaign for governor four years ago was: a jeep painted with an American flag design and equipped with a replica machine gun, and this year it is nowhere to be seen.

“There has been some learning over time, trial and error, and I think Kobach has grown as a candidate and become more disciplined,” said Moriah Day, a Republican and gun rights activist who once worked for Kobach in the office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs. . “There are definitely consultants and others who have pushed hard for that discipline, and some of them have been together for a few cycles now.”

Kobach’s Democratic opponent in the November 8 election is Chris Mann, who is running for the first time in the election. Although Republicans have won 80% of national elections in the past 50 years, both parties view the Kobach-Mann contest as a toss-up because of Kobach’s political baggage.

Some of the baggage comes from Kobach who advocated strict immigration laws years before Donald Trump took office in 2016, upsetting not only immigrant rights advocates but GOP-focused corporations and agricultural groups.

Kobach also pushed for the idea that masses of people could vote illegally and defended a hard rule of proving your citizenship to new Kansas voters just to see the federal courts knock it down and order the state to to pay voting attorneys $1.4 million.

Kobach served as Trump’s co-chairman short-lived presidential advisory committee on “election integrity” and promoted Trump’s lies about widespread voter fraud. At the time, The Associated Press reported that Kobach oversaw an election system in Kansas that: cast at least three times as many ballots in the 2016 election, as every state of similar size did, fueling concerns about mass voter suppression if its practices became the national norm.

Then there was his brand in his 2018 and 2020 races, the fighter who was even willing to take on GOP leaders. While Republicans in the US have embraced a combative personality in Trump and other candidates, and Trump has carried Kansas by wide margins twice, state voters have more often favored candidates with awe-inspiring attitudes.

The jeep with the machine gun became a symbol of the fact that Kobach didn’t seem to care if he irritated or angered some voters. He mocked what he called the “snowflake meltdown” the first time he rode it in a parade in 2018.

Some are skeptical that Kobach has changed in any substantive way and say he is not always aware. For example, his comments during campaign appearances sometimes spill over into his plan to maneuver slowly and quietly to ban abortion.

Kansas voters in August resolutely rejected a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would have cleared the way for the Republican legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban the procedure. Kobach supported the measure, a response from GOP lawmakers to: a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision declare access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state’s Bill of Rights.

Kobach advocates amending the state constitution to elect Supreme Court justices rather than governors appointing them. Ultimately, new, more conservative judges would overturn the 2019 ruling, he says.

Backers argue that Kobach’s views on abortion are so well known that he can’t kick back now.

But he comes up with a proposal that faces major political hurdles, with some Republicans fearing that talking about abortion will confuse moderate Republicans and independents and boost Democratic turnout. Kobach has said that as Attorney General he will defend existing abortion restrictions, but his critics worry he will look for new ways to curb access if elected.

“I thought we had a representative form of government, but it looks like Kris Kobach will certainly be willing to undermine voters’ wishes when given the chance,” said former Kansas House Majority Leader Don Hineman, a moderate Republican and western Kansas. farmer.

Democrat Mann, 46, was a police officer in his early 20s in the northeastern Kansas city of Lawrence, where he now lives. An industrial accident involving a drunk driver ended his uniformed career. He then served as a district attorney in nearby Kansas City, Kansas, as a government bond supervisor and on the board of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

“I’m not doing this to chase the spotlight or grab attention like my opponent, and that’s all he’s going to do,” Mann said in an interview.

Kobach, 56, said he has learned from previous campaigns and is delegating more tasks. For this year’s race, he hired Axiom Strategies, a leading Kansas City GOP firm, and his chief adviser is a conservative state senator, JR Claeys, who has a good reputation among the top Kansas Republicans.

And that jeep with the replica machine gun from four years ago?

“That was a different time,” Kobach said with a chuckle, noting that four years ago was “in the midst of” Trump’s dramatic administration.

Kobach’s minor campaign appeals to William Hendrix, a 21-year-old Topeka resident who is treasurer of a local Young Republicans group. He predicted that as Attorney General, Kobach would “cool off on the rhetoric of the campaign trail”.

“He will see the limitations of the office and at the same time what he can do with what he has,” Hendrix said.

But Kobach may also seem more measured than in the past, because if he loses this year, “it really could be the end,” said Bob Beatty, a political science professor at Washburn University in Topeka.

Patrick Miller, an associate professor of political science at the University of Kansas, wondered if Kobach seems less provocative because the attorney general’s race can’t attract the same attention as his races in 2018 and 2020.

“All that attention given to him in 2018 was an invitation for him to be very flamboyant as a politician,” Miller said. “Maybe losing has had an impact on that and maybe he’s more cautious. Maybe he’s more calculating.”

Kobach has promised to think about potential lawsuits against the Democratic president’s administration at every breakfast and at a Topeka event urged the crowd to sing “Sue Biden.”

The candidate goes back and forth to see if a new Kobach is coming. He says there’s a little truth to the GOP buzz, but also some exaggeration.

“I’m still my old self in the sense of sticking to my guns,” Kobach said. “I don’t flinch.”

