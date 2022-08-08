Republicans Force Removal of Insulin Cap for Private Insurers

Senate Republicans on Sunday forced the removal of a Democratic proposal that would have capped insulin prices for private insurers to $35, even as seven Republicans joined all 50 members of the Democratic caucus in a bid to increase climate provisions, the taxes and health care spending account.

Left untouched as of Sunday morning, however, there was a separate proposal that kept the insulin limit at $35 per month for Medicare patients. More than 3.3 million people on Medicare getting a common form of insulinaccording to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The cap on private insurers was widely seen as a violation of the strict budget rules governing the reconciliation process that Democrats are using to expedite the package and protect it from a Republican filibuster. But the Democrats deliberately didn’t drop the provision and challenged Republicans to vote on the Senate floor to remove it.