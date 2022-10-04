Republicans demand ethics probe into Maloney for trainer payments

Republicans are demanding an ethical investigation into Representative Sean Patrick Maloney after DailyMail.com reported that he paid his and his husband’s personal trainer with campaign and tax dollars for allegedly working as a part-time driver.

“Using taxpayers’ money to hire a personal trainer is outrageous. Sean Patrick Maloney must undergo an ethical investigation,” National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokeswoman Samantha Bullock said in a statement to DailyMail.com.

Sean Patrick Maloney is one of the most ethically challenged Democrats in Congress. He deserves to lose and I’m confident the voters in Hudson Valley would agree,” Representative Tom Emmer, chairman of the NRCC, said in a statement to DailyMail.com.

Maloney will face Republican state legislator Mike Lawler in November in a competitive district judged by Cook Political Report as “tending to Democratic.”

Erick Ramos was paid $2,608.66 from April to May 2021 by the Office of the Chairman of the New York Democrat and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and was listed as a “part-time employee.”

Between March 2021 and October 2021, Ramos received $4,396 from Maloney’s campaign funds. At the same time, Maloney’s husband Randy Florke posted several videos on Instagram and tagged Ramos and called him Florke and Maloney’s “personal trainer.”

Ramos described himself in his Instagram bio as a “personal trainer” and “natural athlete.” Maloney’s office said Ramos was paid as a driver.

Maloney is pictured above with his husband and two of his children

His Facebook page states that he has been working as Chief Security Officer at John Hardy since 2018.

The office said the congressman’s regular driver, who is also listed as a “part-time employee,” was on paternity leave and Ramos was called in to fill in for him.

In a call set up by Maloney’s office, DailyMail.com made inquiries with the congressman’s usual driver, who said he was taking paternity leave between March and May 2021 and taking it again in September-October 2021.

On May 13, 2021, Florke posted a training video and tagged Ramos, whose handle is 3rick_ramos1993.

Florke responded to a comment on his post, responding to a comment where he said he was at his home gym and told the follower to “hire my trainer.” He is great. @3rick_ramos.’

Maloney’s Husband Randy Florke Posts Training Video And Tags Trainer Erick Ramos

At the same time, Ramos works as the couple’s personal trainer, he was employed as a driver for the convention bureau and the campaign

Florke tags Ramos in a post from July 2021

On March 24, 2021, Florke posted a training video of himself and Maloney and tagged Ramos again. On June 24, 2021, Florke posted a shirtless photo of himself with the caption: ‘Hiked to Mount Beacon with my trainer @3rick_ramos1993 this morning instead of our normal workout.’

On three other occasions in June and July, Florke posted workout content on social media and tagged Ramos.

Maloney’s office claimed that Ramos was paid “exclusively” tax dollars for driving duties and questioning the payments was “blatant homophobia.”

Congratulations to the Daily Mail for their shocking discovery that Rep. Maloney and his man are training! Other than that, there is nothing about this piece except blatant homophobia and yet another baseless attack on a person of color who stands before Rep. Maloney worked,” Maloney communications director Mia Ehrenberg said in a statement.

The driver who went on paternity leave is black.

Another of Florke’s posts tagging Ramos

‘Representative. Maloney’s driver had a baby and was on leave. During that period, Mr. Ramos was a driver for a short time and was paid exclusively for that role.’

The Maloney campaign had a similar story.

‘Mr. Ramos joined as driver from late March 2021 to May 2021 when the current driver was on leave. He also came in as a driver a few times in the autumn of 2021,” said a spokesperson.

Florke and Maloney have been together since 1992 and have three adopted children. Florke works as an interior decorator in Cold Spring, New York. Maloney has served in Congress since 2013.

Maloney and Florke exercise together in March 2021

Ramos trained them through the sweat session

Florke tags his trainer on a hike to Mount Beacon, NY in June 2021

Lawler’s campaign criticized the “unusual financial arrangement” in a statement to DailyMail.com.

“The controversy over Erick Ramos stinks, but Sean Maloney seems to think that ethical rules don’t apply to him,” campaign spokesman Bill O’Reilly said. “That’s what happens when you’ve been an insider in Washington for too long. The more Mr. Maloney tries to walk away from this, the more questions arise.’

The DCCC could not be reached for comment.

Maloney caused a stir in the Democratic Party earlier this year when after a new reclassification map was released, he announced he would run in the new district he lives in, despite it overlapping heavily with Rep.’s district. Mondaire Jones, which led Jones to run in New York City.

Complaints arose across the country about Maloney over the DCCC’s choice to elevate far-right candidates in the Republican primaries, whom they believed would have an easier time defeating in the general election.

This isn’t the first time Maloney’s hiring choices have raised questions about whether he’s used campaign funds for personal use. In July the New York Post reported on Harold Leath, Maloney’s former “body man” or as Maloney’s office calls it, “executive assistant.”

“I was pretty much everywhere with the congressman in the district where he went—when he went to a meeting, when he went for a run. I would take him wherever he needed to go,” he told The Post.

“When I first started out, my main responsibility was to make sure the congressman and his family never needed anything,” Leath recalls. “I’d be there.” All I was paid for in the beginning was either for his campaign or doing something for him.”