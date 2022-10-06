Republicans demand Biden officials look into China 'stealing' secrets from US nuclear lab

<!–

Beijing recruited leading scientists from a top nuclear lab in the United States in a decades-long plot to advance its own military, a damning report has suggested.

Now Congressional Republicans have demanded an investigation into claims that at least 162 scientists who worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico returned to China between 1987 and 2021 to “support a variety of domestic research and development programs.” ‘.

It is the latest worrying development in which the Chinese Communist Party wants to increase its influence in the US. The GOP has also demanded supervision of China buying farmland near military bases in North Dakota.

Weapons research is one of the projects the former US scientists are said to have worked on since returning to China.

Strider Technologies’ recent findings were brought to light in a letter to the Biden administration headed by Florida Representative Michael Waltz.

Waltz wrote in his letter Wednesday that the Chinese ruling Communist Party “goes after seemingly harmless key civilian technologies, illegally acquires them and exploits the ‘dual-use’ potential of these technologies to build their military capabilities.”

Los Alamos is one of the best nuclear weapons and research labs in the country

“The Chinese domestic programs that former members of Los Alamos worked on also include work on weapons development and research into advanced military technologies,” the Florida Republican wrote.

He pointed to the “critical role” that labs like Los Alamos play in keeping the US a leader in science and clean energy development.

Waltz said the disturbing report shows Beijing had been “successful in stealing and profiting from our research and development.”

“As a result, these malicious talent recruitment programs have created a tangible national security threat to the United States,” he said.

The letter is co-signed by 10 House Republicans on the Science, Space and Technology Committee and addressed to Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Arati Prabhakar, White House Director of Science and Technology Policy.

Los Alamos insists its mission is to “solve national security challenges through simultaneous excellence.”

Florida Republican Representative Michael Waltz calls on Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm to investigate allegations in report

The risk of China’s ruling Communist Party (Photo: Chinese President Xi Jinping) acquiring American secrets poses a threat to national security, Waltz says

According to Strider Technologies, “at least one” former lab staffer who has since gone on to work for China had a Q-level clearance from Granholm’s division, meaning they would have had access to top-secret classified information.

But even before the bombshell report, Los Alamos was not undisputed.

In 2015, the Inspector General of the Energy Department pointed to management shortcomings that led to incorrect processing of data and shortcomings in the ‘corrective action’ processes.

And in 2004, the pivotal nuclear lab had to halt work on all of its classified projects after it discovered important data was missing from two of its hard drives.

That happened five years before a Los Alamos scientist named Wen Ho Lee was indicted on charges of stealing US nuclear secrets on behalf of China.

Fifty-eight of the 59 charges against him were eventually dropped after the federal government failed to find enough information to substantiate the numerous charges.

Lee eventually pleaded guilty to one count of mishandling sensitive data in a deal with prosecutors.