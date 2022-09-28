Republicans criticize Kamala for going to DMZ instead of southern border where the ‘real crisis’ is

Republican Rep. Andy Biggs said Wednesday that he is “dismayed” by Vice President Kamala Harris for visiting South Korea’s border with North Korea before visiting the US-Mexico border, as a record number of immigrants cross into the nation.

‘Going back to the border [for Harris] I’d be sitting in a restaurant in El Paso,’ the Arizona congressman joked in an interview with DailyMail.com.

Biggs said he had personally invited White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to visit the southern border with him.

“In fact, I’ve invited several Democrats, I’ve invited Mrs. Jean-Pierre to come back to the border with me because I go so often.”

“I’m not saying that the Korean peninsula is not important, but I would say that our own border is much more important right now. And that is a real crisis that we have,” she added.

Republican Rep. Andy Biggs said Wednesday that he is “dismayed” by Vice President Kamala Harris for visiting South Korea’s border with North Korea before visiting the US-North Korea border.

‘Going back to the border [for Harris] I’d be sitting in a restaurant in El Paso,” the Arizona congressman joked in an interview with DailyMail.com.

Harris will visit the Korean demilitarized zone, DMZ, on Thursday in a bid to show Washington’s commitment to the security of the South after North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea.

Harris has visited the border once since she was tasked with analyzing the “root causes” of migration early in the administration, but she went to the liberal city of El Paso on the northernmost part of the border in Texas. , instead of to a deeper place. border communities.

The Vice President also visited Guatemala in June 2021 where she met with regional leaders, including President Alejandro Giammattei, to discuss building alliances to improve conditions in the Northern Triangle to prevent citizens from fleeing to the US.

President Biden put the vice president in charge of the immigration crisis, but her office was quick to cast the role as addressing the root causes of people fleeing to the US from Northern Triangle countries.

Last week, Harris accused Republicans of “playing games” when Republican governors send immigrants from the border to liberal cities, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott dropped off 50 immigrants outside his Washington, DC residence.

“They’re playing around,” Harris told Vice News in an interview last week. “These are political stunts with real human beings running from danger.”

Cuban immigrant Félix Bermúdez, 56, stands by the US-Mexico border fence after traveling with his family on September 27, 2022 in Yuma, Arizona.

Dozens of migrants of Haitian origin stand outside the Movimiento Juventud 2000 shelter, waiting for a place to stay, on the border of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, 26 September 2022.

Biggs’ comments came during an interview after a hearing on wait times and access to care within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), where several Republican lawmakers called for “abolishing the VA.”

As veterans testified, the average wait time for a primary care appointment is 31 days, while in private practice it is less than 20 days. the VA typically waits 48 to 60 days.

“Defund the thing,” suggested Rep. Ralph Norman, RS.C. “It’s a jobs program for government employees,” added Rep. Barry Moore, R-Alabama.

“I don’t have 24 hours to hang out in the ER to get care,” testified Lt. Col. Grant Moody, who is running for Bexar County commissioner.

“The VA only does about 50,000 surgeries a year, and maybe I really started to think that my local hospital in January, probably 20,000 surgeries a year, so at the end of the day, I’m not even convinced that the VA really is practicing medicine,’ said another witness, Darin Selnick of Concerned Veterans for America.

“Why not abolish the VA, take all the money they otherwise spend, it can go to any willing provider system within our communities, and then people get poor care, they can vote with their feet,” suggested the Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Biggs said he understood his colleagues’ assessment that the VA might be “too far along” to be saved, but touted an invoice introduced to provide each veteran with an ‘HSA medical voucher agreement’.

‘If they want to stay in the VA system, they can stay in the VA system. If they want private care, they can continue: their choice, choice and competence.’