Republicans Confront Unexpected Online Money Slowdown

Some Republicans blamed inflation. Some blame tech platforms. Others accused certain campaigns and committees — most notably the very aggressive Trump operation — of simply overfishing and polluting a limited donor pool for everyone.

Mr. Trump’s PAC often sends out more than a dozen daily fundraising emails and relentlessly seeks out new donors via text message and by renting conservative email lists. At times, the operation relied on deceptive and manipulative tactics. As one Republican said in Mr. Wilson’s survey, “Republicans are struggling to increase revenue from online fundraising because the big dogs eat all the food in the bowl.”

Two strategists involved in other down-ticket Republican races, speaking on condition of anonymity so as not to anger the Trump team, said the former president’s hiring of donor lists has sometimes excluded other 2022 candidates or reduced them to less. has forced favorable terms when prospecting for new contributors.

Some Republicans polled their donors to ask why they weren’t giving, and according to people familiar with the results, inflation was the best answer. During a private donor retreat last month, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel also blamed inflation for the slowdown in small donations.

Yet the role of inflation is hotly debated in digital circles, as it has seemingly failed to affect Democratic donations, which have boomed, especially in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overthrow of Roe v. Wade.

“They have a lot of motivating factors,” Mr. Wilson said of the Democrats.

Some Republican strategists said their small donor base is particularly sensitive to price increases because their small donors are increasingly working-class or dependent on fixed incomes. A New York Times analysis of nationwide campaign contributions for 2020 showed that compared to Democrats, Republicans raised a much higher proportion of their money in zip codes, where the median household income was less than $100,000, as part of the evolving reshuffle. between the two parties.