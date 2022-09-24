Republican’s ‘commitment’ video is filled stock images and videos taken in Russia and Ukraine  

Republican House members released his ‘Commitment to America’ video, and it’s filled with stock photos of Russia and Ukraine.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, 57, released the video on Friday on behalf of House Republicans, claiming that ‘Democrats have led America off the rails’ through ‘crippling inflation and rampant crime’ as well as ‘border chaos’.

Worse, they have ignored your priorities and shown contempt for your values. We will not allow it,’ the video said. ‘We celebrate the rich legacy of American history and the living of the American Dream.’

But it appears that US ‘values’ lie in Russia and Ukraine, as the new video shows several images showing mining equipment and happy children well outside US borders.

Several photos were allegedly taken by Serg Grbanoff, a filmmaker based in Russia.

One of Grbanoff’s videos featured in the Republican video shows a drilling rig allegedly filmed in Russia’s Volgograd region, the videographer said HuffPost. The video can be found on Shutterstock, a popular stock image site.

Another image belonging to Grbanoff was the adorable footage of a young boy running through a field with a red plane, also reportedly taken in the Volgograd region.

As the narrator talks about crippling inflation that has caused America’s grocery bills to rise, a European market is shown on the screen.

The image shows a red mark reading AKCIA – the Slovak word for ‘action’ – in the lower part of the image. Informally, work is used to indicate a sale item, according to HuffPost.

Another image shows a man walking through a cornfield in Ukraine with a bag balanced on his shoulder, which can be found on Shutterstock under the user DedovStock.

DedovStock’s work available on the site includes images taken in Ukraine and other Eastern European areas, according to HuffPost.

Republican leaders have yet to publicly address the misleading images.

When reached by HuffPost, McCarthy’s office, his spokesman, Mark Bednar, told the broadcast: ‘Interesting how you are not remotely interested in the issues facing the American people in the video.’

The Commitment to America plan promises to fix ‘spending spending, unleash American energy, end soft-on-crime policies and support law enforcement, and put power back in the hands of parents.’

McCarthy told Fox News‘ Laura Ingraham that the Republicans in the House of Representatives will create ‘an economy that is strong’ by stopping inflation. He also said they will add 200,000 new police officers to make the nation safer.

He also said he will ‘give a score’ to every prosecutor in the nation to bring about ‘transparency’.