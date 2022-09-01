Republicans blame Democrats, union bosses for fastest drop in nine-year-olds’ learning in 50 years

After students were delayed in reading and math for decades, Republicans blame Democrats and teacher unions for keeping classroom doors closed during much of the coronavirus pandemic.

Math scores among third-grade students fell by five points from 2020 to 2022 and reading scores fell by seven.

Reading scores saw their biggest drop in three decades and math scores fell for the first time since the records began, according to a new report from the federal government’s National Center for Education Statistics (NCES).

“President Biden, Randi Weingarten and their Democratic counterparts across the country deserve as much blame for undermining the educational activities of American children,” House Education and Labor Committee Representative Virginia Foxx told DailyMail.com in a statement. .

After being forced to learn in front of a screen for months — and be deprived of personal instruction along with their peers — it’s no surprise that students are lagging behind in core subjects. This is a textbook example of government and union driven rot that plagues our future leaders.’

“The real science didn’t support school closures. Democrats were too busy following political science to do anything about it. We’ve lost decades of gains in reading and math scores as a result,” Representative Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., wrote on Twitter about the new sobering statistics.

The historic ‘loss’ of test scores is the result of forcing children into social isolation and allowing left-wing teacher unions to rule rather than parents. We now face the consequences of closing our schools and society in the name of “public health,” added RS.C. Rep. Jeff Duncan.

The declines, measured from 2020 to 2022, affected all regions of the country and students from the most backgrounds — underscoring how homeschooling was not a substitute for classroom teaching during the pandemic.

Many standardized tests did not take place in the early days of the pandemic, so the findings released Thursday provided a foretaste of Covid-19 disruptions. A more complete picture of the damage is expected later in the year.

NCES Acting Associate Commissioner Daniel McGrath lamented “some of the largest declines we’ve observed in a single assessment cycle in 50 years” of the Nation’s Report Card, as it is informally called.

‘Students in 2022 will perform at a level that was last seen twenty years ago.’

All groups were affected, but black and Hispanic students saw sharper declines in math scores than their white counterparts.

Asian-American and Native American students went against the trend with no discernible drop in scores.

Though it’s a sharp decline since 2020, the average reading score was 7 points higher than in 1971, and the average math score was 15 points higher than in 1978, the study found.

“Due to the unnecessary closure of union schools, our children have become #GenCovid,” said former Education Sec. Betsy DeVos wrote on Twitter. She quoted Columbia University professor Aaron Pallas as predicting to the Wall Street Journal that nine-year-olds would not catch up by the time they left high school.

The collusion of “Democrats” with union bosses to keep schools closed caused students’ math and reading scores to plummet. Now some Democrats, like the mayor of DC, want to kick kids out of school for not being vaccinated. We need accountability,” the Twitter account for Republicans on the select committee investigating the coronavirus wrote on Twitter.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, had a positive spin on the new numbers, stressing that shutdowns were necessary because of the pandemic.

Fortunately, after two years of disruption from a pandemic that killed more than 1 million Americans, schools are already working to help children recover and thrive. This is a year to accelerate learning by rebuilding relationships, focusing on the basics,” she wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the number of students holding back a grade has risen across the country.

According to an Associated Press analysis, 24 of the 28 states that provided data for the most recent academic year saw an increase in the number of students being held back.

According to the federal government’s National Center for Education Statistics, reading scores fell the largest in three decades and math scores fell for the first time since records began.

In three states – South Carolina, West Virginia and Delaware – retention more than doubled.

States like Pennsylvania, California, New Jersey and Texas have passed new laws after the pandemic, allowing parents, not just schools, to decide whether or not their children are ready to move on to the next grade of school. Many parents are now taking advantage of the redo option after students struggled to remember information learned in front of a computer screen.

Unvaccinated high and high school students in Washington, DC will be forced to get a shot or drop out this year as Mayor Muriel Bowser imposed a coronavirus vaccine mandate for school attendance. That keeps about 40 percent of black students ages 12-17 who haven’t taken both photos from entering the classroom.