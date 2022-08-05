Republicans Begin Adjusting to a Fierce Abortion Backlash

Republican candidates, facing a stark reality check from Kansas voters, soften their once-uncompromising stances against abortion as they head for the general election, recognizing that strict bans are unpopular and that the issue could be a major driver. are in the fall campaigns.

In swing states and even conservative corners of the country, several Republicans have shifted their speech on abortion bans, reiterating support for exceptions. Some have noticeably stopped discussing details. Fierce battles have erupted in Republican-dominated legislatures as the Supreme Court turns a long theoretical argument into reality.

In Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, Republicans’ staunchly anti-abortion candidate for governor, recently said that “the people of Pennsylvania” will “decide what abortion looks like” in the state, not the governor. In Minnesota, Scott Jensen, a primary care physician who said in March he “try to ban abortionas governor, said in a video released before the Kansas vote that he supports some exceptions: “If I’ve been unclear before, I want to be clear now.”