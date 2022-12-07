Republicans BACK Marjorie Taylor Greene’s proposal to audit $67.3B in aid sent to Ukraine by Biden

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Republicans are backing far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s proposal to audit the piles of money President Joe Biden sent to Ukraine to help in the war with Russia.

Although the measure was defeated by a 26-22 vote in the Democratic-controlled House Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday, top Republicans showed their support for Greene’s proposal to audit US economic and military aid. United to Ukraine.

The vote is the strongest signal yet that Republicans will put Biden’s support for the war effort under closer scrutiny when the new Congress is sworn in and the GOP wins a majority in the House in January.

Democrats, who still control the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said a vote to audit the money could send a message to Ukraine that the United States does not support its war with Russia.

So far, the Biden administration has gotten Congress to approve $67.3 billion to send to Ukraine in less than a year. The war in Eastern Europe began in February when Russia invaded the Ukraine.

Another proposal is currently on the table to send an additional $37.7 billion in aid, which would bring the total to a whopping $105.5 billion.

Republicans on Tuesday backed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s proposal to audit the reams of funds sent to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Of the money allocated since the beginning of this year, more than half (38.3 billion) has gone to military aid to help arm and arm Ukraine. The rest has been split between money for humanitarian efforts, the Ukrainian government, and other national funds for the US government to help.

Republicans argue that Biden has essentially written a blank check to Ukraine, sending more money to every request from the Eastern European nation in its war with Russia.

“It’s official that the Democrats have voted NO on transparency for the American people for an audit of Ukraine,” Greene tweeted Tuesday after the vote.

‘But we take over in January!’ continued the Georgia Republican. ‘This audit will happen!’

Congress has approved three separate aid packages and is considering the fourth, which is designed to last until the end of fiscal year 2023, but at the current rate of spending it is estimated to only last until around May.

Ukraine currently spends $6.8 billion per month on its war with Russia.

In less than a year of war in Eastern Europe, the US has sent $67.3 billion in aid under the Biden presidency.

Rep. Greene said Democrats voted ‘no on transparency’ in Tuesday’s 26-22 vote. Democrats said they did not want to send a message that the United States did not support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

The first aid package was approved in March, about a month after the invasion of Ukraine, and included $13.6 billion in the massive $1.5 trillion general appropriations bill for fiscal year 2022.

The second was a standalone bill providing $40 billion in aid, which passed in May and contains the bulk of aid sent so far.

The third package was attached to the continuing resolution and included $13.7 billion to provide relief through December.

The Biden administration submitted a new aid request on November 15 for an additional $37.7 billion. When that money runs out, the White House would have to ask for additional money, unless the war is over by then.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, a longtime China hawk, insists it is time to stop providing aid to Ukraine and shift the focus to prioritizing arms shipments to Taiwan.

“Taiwan is Beijing’s next step in dominating the Indo-Pacific region,” Hawly wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “If Beijing succeeds, it would have serious consequences for the national security of the American people, as well as our economic security and freedom of action.”

The Missouri senator argued that the Chinese invasion of the Indo-Pacific was a greater threat to the United States than the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He also noted that the US’s 10-month effort to arm Ukraine against Vladimir Putin’s aggression was “hindering” the US’s ability to prevent war in Asia.

“Avoiding the real and growing threat from China requires that we expedite the delivery to Taiwan of the weapons it needs to defend itself, as long as Taiwan commits to asymmetric defense, significantly increases its own defense spending, and pursues necessary defense reforms,” wrote. ‘Your Administration, however, is doing the opposite. You are prioritizing arms for Ukraine over our vital security interests in Asia.’